Liberia: FAO Calls for Strategic Storytelling to Advance Food Security in W/a

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has called for a shift toward strategic storytelling as a key tool in advancing food security and strengthening resilience across West Africa, urging communication professionals to play a more active role in shaping development outcomes.

The appeal was made Monday at the opening of a Subregional Workshop on Strengthening Collaboration and Capacity Building of FAO Communication Teams, held in Monrovia and attended by communication experts from Guinea, Nigeria, Cabo Verde, Sierra Leone, Mali, Benin, The Gambia, Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, and Italy.

The workshop comes at a time when the region continues to face growing food insecurity, climate-related shocks, and challenges in agricultural productivity, with FAO stressing that how development interventions are communicated is now central to their success.

Speaking at the opening session, Dr. Ibrahim G. Ahmed, OIC FAO of Liberia who spoke on behalf of Mr. Saeed A. Bancie, FAO Country Representative in Liberia, said communication has become a strategic instrument in achieving food security and rural transformation rather than a secondary function of development work.

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"We meet at a critical time, when effective communication is no longer a support function, but a strategic driver of impact," Bancie said.

He noted that FAO's work in strengthening livestock systems, supporting agribusiness, advancing forestry, and promoting the blue economy can only achieve meaningful impact if communities clearly understand and engage with these interventions.

According to him, strategic storytelling is essential in translating technical programs into clear messages that influence behavior, build trust, and encourage adoption of improved agricultural practices.

"Communication is not merely about sharing information," he said. "It plays a central role in shaping societies by influencing understanding, behavior, and decision-making at all levels."

Bancie further emphasized that in an era where governments and development partners demand measurable results, storytelling must be evidence-based, consistent, and aligned with real community needs.

He encouraged participants to use the workshop to strengthen their ability to communicate results, improve coordination across countries, and ensure that messages are tailored to diverse audiences, particularly rural farmers and fishers.

The importance of effective communication in addressing food systems challenges was also highlighted by Siekula T. Vannie, Human Resource Director at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

She stressed that without clear and accessible messaging, even well-designed agricultural and fisheries policies risk failing at the community level.

"There cannot be a policy that will be clearly disseminated to the population when our communicators do not have the skills to break it down to the lowest level for rural fishers and smallholder farmers," Vannie said.

She noted that West Africa's agricultural and fisheries sectors are increasingly affected by illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, as well as climate variability that is disrupting planting and harvesting cycles.

"How do we communicate to our farmers what to plant and when to plant when weather patterns are changing?" she asked. "That responsibility lies with communication professionals."

Vannie also called for stronger regional collaboration, emphasizing that food systems and marine resources transcend national boundaries.

"Fish don't know borders. Fish don't have visas to swim across the ocean," she said. "Our communication must therefore be designed to cross borders and reach every community that depends on these resources."

In special remarks delivered at the opening of the workshop, Press Union of Liberia President Julius Kanubah emphasized that communication is central to shaping behavior and driving societal change.

"The FAO's work is vital to the economic, environmental, and social security of nations. Communicating these impacts is essential to empowering vulnerable populations and advancing agriculture," Kanubah said.

He urged FAO not to remain a passive communicator but to proactively engage the public on the importance of its programs, particularly in promoting sustainable agriculture, reducing hunger, and improving food security.

Delivering a key technical perspective, Bintia S. Tchincaya urged FAO communication teams to move beyond activity-based reporting and adopt storytelling approaches that demonstrate real impact.

She said that while progress has been made in increasing visibility and digital content production across the region, the next step is to ensure that communication drives influence and policy engagement.

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"We need to move from communicating activities to communicating impact," she said. "We need to move from producing content to telling powerful stories. We need to move from being visible to being influential, because visibility alone is not enough."

Tchincaya emphasized that communicators are central to FAO's mission of achieving better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life for all.

She described strategic storytelling as a tool that connects technical interventions with human experiences, making development work more relatable, understandable, and actionable.

As the workshop continues in Monrovia, participants are expected to develop practical approaches for improving storytelling techniques, strengthening regional coordination, and enhancing the visibility and impact of FAO interventions.

The Monrovia gathering underscores a growing recognition that achieving food security in West Africa is not only about policies and programs, but also about how effectively those efforts are communicated to inspire action, build trust, and drive sustainable change at the community level.