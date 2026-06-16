Liberia: Ngafuan Pledges Govt Support for Sports Development

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to sports development, pledging support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector and elevating kickball as a uniquely Liberian sport deserving both national protection and international recognition.

Speaking as keynote speaker at the 2nd Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) Awards, Minister Ngafuan called for deliberate efforts to preserve, brand, and promote kickball, which he described as one of Liberia's most distinctive cultural and sporting inventions.

"We all grew up believing kickball was played everywhere, only to later discover that it is a Liberian innovation," he said. "We must protect it, or risk losing ownership of something that belongs to us. We need to work with the Liberia Tourism Authority and other stakeholders to brand and market kickball as a national treasure."

He emphasized that kickball should not only be protected but also developed into an internationally recognized sport with strong national identity, adding that the government would explore avenues to support its growth.

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"Whatever resources are required to promote this sport, we will work to find them," Ngafuan pledged, noting that sports development should be integrated into broader national development planning.

Beyond kickball, the Finance Minister also underscored the importance of investing in football and other sporting disciplines, expressing optimism that Liberia can one day qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

"That dream is achievable," he said. "We can work toward the day when Liberians gather in stadiums and viewing centers across the country to watch our national team compete at the World Cup."

Addressing sports journalists, athletes, officials, and government representatives, Minister Ngafuan praised the contribution of sports writers to national development and youth inspiration, describing them as key actors in shaping public perception and nurturing talent.

"Sports journalists may think their work is ordinary, but many young people look up to them as role models," he said. "Through your reporting, you are shaping minds, inspiring future generations, and contributing to national development."

He stressed that sports remain a powerful tool for national unity and youth empowerment, noting that although the sector competes with other critical priorities such as education, agriculture, roads, and energy, it remains essential to Liberia's development agenda.

"Sports is a unifier," he noted. "When Liberia wins, everyone celebrates regardless of their background. Sports give hope to our young people and help build a stronger nation."

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Minister Ngafuan also reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting media development and the professional growth of sports journalists, recognizing their role in promoting excellence and national cohesion within the sporting sector.

Congratulating award recipients, he urged both winners and non-winners to remain committed to excellence and continuous improvement.

"Those who received awards should not rest on their achievements, and those who did not win should remain focused and keep striving for excellence," he said. "Excellence must always be our standard."

The 2nd SWAL Awards brought together stakeholders from government, the media, sports institutions, and development partners to celebrate outstanding achievements in sports journalism and recognize contributions to the growth of sports in Liberia.