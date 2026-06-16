Nigeria: Sultan Declares Tuesday Islamic New Year - Sokoto Announces Public Holiday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday, June 16, as the first day of Muharram 1448 AH in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year.

The declaration is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Sokoto by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council.

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Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government has declared Tuesday, corresponding to 1st Muharram 1448 AH, a public holiday to enable Muslims in the state to celebrate the commencement of the new Islamic year.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General of Media and Publicity to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu.

According to Bawa, Gov. Aliyu called on the people of the state to use the occasion to pray fervently for lasting peace and an end to insecurity affecting parts of Sokoto State and the country at large.

The governor described insecurity as a major challenge hindering national development and stressed the need for collective efforts to address the menace.

"The federal and state governments are doing their best through sustained support to security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

"We need to understand that securing our country is a collective responsibility in which every patriotic citizen must play a role," Aliyu said.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to supporting security agencies in every possible way to curb banditry and other criminal activities across the state.

On the significance of the new Islamic year, the governor urged Muslims to engage in sober reflection and self-assessment, identifying areas where they had excelled and those requiring improvement.

Aliyu also encouraged Muslims to repent, seek Allah's forgiveness, and renew their commitment to righteous living, noting that "Allah is Most Forgiving and Most Merciful."

He further assured residents of his administration's continued support for Islamic propagation and religious activities throughout the state.

The governor wished Muslims in Sokoto State and across Nigeria a peaceful, prosperous, and rewarding New Islamic Year, 1448AH. (NAN)