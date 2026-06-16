Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Nipss, Kill Three Security Operatives in Plateau

16 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa

Jos — Suspected gunmen on Monday night attacked the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State, killing three security operatives in an attempt to breach the nation's foremost policy institution.

Sources said the attackers stormed the institute at about 11:40 p.m. and opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire with security personnel stationed at the facility.

A staff member of the institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident and said the attackers launched the assault unexpectedly.

According to the source, security operatives engaged the assailants in a fierce confrontation to prevent them from gaining access to the institution.

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The staff member disclosed that three security personnel lost their lives during the attack, including two soldiers and one police officer attached to the institute's security detail.

He added that the swift response of security forces prevented the gunmen from penetrating deeper into the facility and causing further damage.

The source, however, said the motive behind the attack remained unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Also speaking, Bulus Haruna, a resident of Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area, told our correspondent that residents of surrounding communities were thrown into panic following the sound of sustained gunfire that lasted several minutes.

Efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Command for official confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful as of press time.

Similarly, efforts to obtain comments from authorities of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies also proved unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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