Nigeria: FG Begins Construction of 500-Bull-Per-Day Abattoir in Jos

The federal government has commenced the construction of a modern abattoir in Jos, Plateau State, with a processing capacity of 500 bulls per day, as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria's meat industry and strengthen the livestock value chain.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, describing it as a major investment that would improve food safety, create jobs and enhance value addition within the livestock sector.

Maiha said the facility would provide a modern meat processing environment that meets international standards while supporting the government's drive to build a competitive livestock industry.

According to him, the project is expected to generate between 7,000 and 10,000 direct and indirect jobs across livestock production, veterinary services, transportation, cold-chain logistics, meat processing, leather production and marketing.

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He added that the facility would operate as an integrated livestock processing centre, converting by-products such as hides, skins, bones, blood and fats into commercial products, including leather goods, fertilisers, animal feed ingredients and biogas.

The minister said Plateau State was selected for the project because of its strong agricultural base, existing livestock activities, favourable climate and the presence of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented at the event, described the partnership between the Plateau State Government and the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development as a significant step towards unlocking opportunities in the livestock sector.

He said the state was promoting ranching and modern livestock production systems as part of efforts to transform livestock development into a driver of economic growth.

Also speaking, the National Project Coordinator of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Dr Sanusi Abubakar, said the facility would meet international standards in hygiene, animal welfare, food safety and environmental management.

He noted that the project would improve meat quality, support job creation, attract investment and strengthen livestock value chains.

According to him, the project is being funded through the World Bank-supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project and will be implemented by the Plateau State Government.

When completed, the abattoir is expected to serve as a regional hub for livestock processing, storage, distribution and value-added meat production.