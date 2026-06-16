Nigeria: Rapper Illbliss Apologises After Social Media Backlash Over Lagos Comments

Popular Nigerian rapper Melvin Ejiofor, known as Illbliss, has issued a public apology following a heated social media controversy regarding his comments on the economic contributions of the Igbo community in Lagos.

The issue began last week when Illbliss took to the social media platform X to praise the investments made by the Igbo tribe in the state, writing:

"The Igbos have contributed immensely to the Lagos economy! Commerce Wise! If you have a problem with it, HUG A FRIGGING Transformer!!! We have made massive investments in Real estate too!! Other tribes have contributed too. Why is it always a problem when it's the Igbos?!! Why??"

The discussion quickly escalated after a user argued that Lagos had also been highly beneficial to his music career. In a harsh, now deleted response, Illbliss claimed:

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"We own your lands, Fool. We bought everywhere! and renting it back to you. Thank you, Lagos, for the opportunity. You will pay Rent forever in this city, bloody scavenger!"

Following widespread criticism from users who accused him of promoting tribal division, the rapper deleted the post and released a statement to clarify his remarks and apologise to the public:

"I have always been baffled at how hostile certain factions have been towards Igbos when it comes to developing areas outside the South East. I apologise if you found my comments brash. It wasn't intended to tarnish Lagos, a state that has accommodated us all and supported our art, our business and our growth for many years. We live here, and it's our home, and we will always treat it as such."