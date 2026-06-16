Nigeria: Deregistration of Parties Confirms Plot to Undermine Democracy, Says Olawepo-Hashim

The Co-Chairman of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR) and presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the Federal High Court's order directing the deregistration of five political parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party, as confirmation of what he called a deliberate plot to weaken opposition politics and undermine Nigeria's democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by his campaign office on Tuesday, Olawepo-Hashim said the court ruling validated concerns he had repeatedly raised since 2024 regarding an alleged coordinated strategy aimed at making President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the only viable presidential contender in the 2027 election.

According to him, recent developments in the country's political environment point to a systematic and multi-layered effort to weaken opposition parties and restrict political competition.

He recalled repeatedly warning that opposition governors were being pressured to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that those who resisted were subjected to intimidation and political blackmail.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Those who refused are hunted and blackmailed," he stated.

Olawepo-Hashim argued that after securing the defection of several opposition governors, attention shifted to weakening opposition political parties at the national level.

The Accord Party presidential candidate further alleged that individuals sympathetic to the ruling party had been deployed to destabilise major opposition platforms through internal disputes and leadership crises.

According to him, the factional conflicts that have plagued some opposition parties over the past two years were not accidental but formed part of a broader strategy to weaken alternative political platforms before the next general election.

Hashim also criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the electoral body of implementing an election timetable that he claimed was inconsistent with provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

He maintained that despite a court judgment challenging aspects of the timetable, INEC had failed to make the necessary adjustments, thereby creating obstacles for opposition parties.

Referring specifically to the Federal High Court's order directing the deregistration of the ADC, Accord Party and three other political parties, Hashim described the ruling as the most significant step yet in what he alleged was a wider plan to shrink Nigeria's democratic space.

"This is not only to destabilise the parties, but to ensure that the parties are not able to survive the illegal INEC processes to ensure only Tinubu can be a viable candidate," he said.

"With the latest development from the Federal High Court ordering deregistration of opposition political parties, it is now clear beyond any reasonable doubt that President Tinubu is determined to kill Nigeria's democracy."

Olawepo-Hashim noted that Nigeria's founding fathers adopted a multi-party democratic system as a fundamental pillar of governance at independence and that the 1999 Constitution guarantees the existence of multiple political parties.

"We must therefore not allow one man acting through surrogates and agents to demolish it," he said.

The MDR co-chairman further described the court's decision, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, as a major manifestation of what he alleged was an attempt to undermine the opposition and entrench a de facto one-party state.

"The judgment is the height of judicial rascality," Hashim stated.

He pointed to an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko and Oyejoju O. Oyewumi, in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 and Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, which he said directed Justice Lifu to stay further action on the matter pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Hashim, the appeal was scheduled for hearing on October 27, 2026, while the appellate court's order was issued on May 22, 2026.

He argued that the latest court action reflected what he described as the desperation of the APC-led government to either secure victory in the 2027 elections by all means or weaken Nigeria's democratic institutions.

"Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation by the APC government to either have its way in the 2027 elections or destroy our democracy that was earned through huge sacrifice, sweat, blood and lives of our heroes and martyrs," he said.

Olawepo-Hashim called on political parties, civil society organisations, pro-democracy groups and citizens across the country to unite in defence of democratic institutions and electoral integrity.

Addressing his supporters, he urged them to remain steadfast.

"Stand firm with the Movement for Democratic Renewal. Stand firm with the Party, Accord. Stand in defence of democracy," he said.