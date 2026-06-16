Nigeria: Anambra Varsity Sacks 2 Professors, 3 Others Over Gross Misconduct

16 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State, has dismissed five staff members, including two professors, two senior lecturers, and one principal assistant registrar for gross misconduct.

In a statement on Monday, the university's Public Relations Officer, Dr Harrison Madubueze, said the officers were dismissed at the 122nd meeting of the Governing Council held on Friday.

Madubueze said those dismissed for misconduct included Prof. C.C. Nwabachili, immediate-past Dean of Faculty of Law and Prof. Chike Osegbue of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences.

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Others were Dr I.H. Iheukwumere and Mr Emeka Nwabunnia, both from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Uli Campus, dismissed over sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, extortion and other ethical misconduct.

Also on the list was Mrs Ifeoma Kakulu, a Principal Assistant Registrar, who was the Examination Officer for the Faculty of Law in the Exams Unit, Igbariam Campus, as of the time the offence was committed.

The statement read, "At its 122nd meeting on Friday, the Eighth Governing Council of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University dismissed five staff members. Those dismissed for misconduct include: Prof. C.C. Nwabachili, immediate past Dean of Faculty of Law and Prof. Chike Osegbue of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences.

"Others are: Dr I. H. Iheukwumere and Mr Emeka Nwabunnia - both are from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Uli Campus, and were dismissed over sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, extortion and other ethical misconduct.

"Also in the list is Mrs Ifeoma Kakulu, a Principal Assistant Registrar, the Examination Officer for the Faculty of Law in the Exams Unit, Igbariam Campus, as at the time the offence was committed.

"Council reaffirmed its stance on discipline and integrity, warning that actions tarnishing the university's reputation would face severe consequences and promised to ensure a safe, accountable, and forward-thinking atmosphere, aligning with the vision of building a 'Now university and of the future."

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