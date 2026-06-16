Experts have warned that government, developers, investors, and organizations that fail to integrate sustainability into their projects risk significant financial losses and missed opportunities.

Disclosing in a statement, sustainability advocate and project management consultant, Arc. Ijeoma Azi, said the traditional approach of measuring success solely by project completion time and budget is no longer sufficient.

She noted that increasingly, investors, regulators, tenants, and communities are demanding developments that are resilient, resource-efficient, and future-ready.

Azi stated that one of the biggest mistakes being made across the built environment is designing for present needs without considering future realities such as rising energy costs, climate risks, population growth, and technological change.

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She stressed that future-ready developments deliver lower operating costs, stronger market appeal, and greater long-term value.

Azi further identified poor energy efficiency as a major drain on resources, explaining that buildings with inefficient lighting, cooling systems, and energy management practices become increasingly expensive to operate.

Sustainable design solutions, including natural ventilation, renewable energy integration, and smart energy controls, can significantly reduce operating costs while improving asset performance.

The sustainability advocate also challenged the perception that sustainability is an additional expense.

Rather, she described it as a strategic investment that delivers long-term returns through reduced utility costs, lower maintenance requirements, improved user satisfaction, and enhanced property values.

Beyond individual buildings, she emphasized the importance of green infrastructure, climate resilience, and integrated community development.

Trees, parks, open spaces, and sustainable urban planning, she argued, are not cosmetic additions but critical assets that improve environmental quality, increase property values, and strengthen economic attractiveness.

Azi warned that organizations and governments that ignore climate-related risks expose themselves to rising costs associated with flooding, heatwaves, infrastructure damage, and insurance premiums.

She also highlighted the growing availability of green bonds, sustainability-linked financing, and ESG-focused investment funds, noting that projects lacking sustainability credentials may struggle to attract future capital.f

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"Sustainability is no longer an environmental conversation; it is an economic one," she said.

"Those who ignore it are often losing millions through inefficiency, rising operating costs, climate-related risks, and missed investment opportunities."

She concluded that the future belongs to organizations and institutions willing to prioritize long-term value creation over short-term gains, adding that the critical question is no longer whether sustainability is affordable, but whether stakeholders can afford to ignore it.