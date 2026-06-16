Nigeria: Next Downpour Could Kill More, Flood-Hit Cross River Community Cries Out

Calabar — For residents of the riverside settlement of Efut Efio Ene, the sky is no longer a sight of hope, but a countdown to possible death. Every dark cloud brings fresh dread and every heavy downpour, they say, could sweep away more lives.

Years of unchecked flooding have turned homes into ruins, wells into poison, and families into fugitives in their own community.

A visit by NDV revealed a disaster waiting to happen: drainage channels choked with solid plastic waste, debris, and overgrown vegetation, blocking any escape route for rising water.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Erosion scars tear through building walls. Stagnant pools fester around compounds and the river that should offer relief remains out of reach.

Lamenting the plight of his people, the Clan Head, Muri Ekonh Imo Ekpo II said: "Our major problem here is water. All the water from different parts of Calabar passes through this community."

He recalled a time when flooding was manageable, saying: "During the administration of Donald Duke, these drainage channels were evacuated regularly and the water flowed directly into the river."

The maintenance, he said, has been neglected for years. "The channels have been blocked and water can no longer flow freely. Whenever it rains, the flood spreads across the community, destroying houses and properties," he noted.

"We have discovered corpses here after heavy rains. Water carries people from different places and deposits them here. Many lives have been lost because of this problem," he lamented.

The flood took my certificates, my pigs, my chickens -- Madam Bassey

Obongawan Nanke Bassey, women leader of the community, recalls one past flood that reportedly killed three children and an adult when a building collapsed. "The losses are irreparable," she said.

"The flood has taken my farms, my pigs, my chickens and even important documents, including certificates. Many people have abandoned their houses because they can no longer cope.

"Worse still, what remains is poisonous. All our water sources have been contaminated. We cannot drink water from our wells anymore. People now depend on sachet and bottled water. We have cases of malaria, typhoid and other diseases because of stagnant water."

We vote, but we are forgotten -- Lawrence

Youth Leader, Princewill Lawrence Ita asserted: "We need support from the Cross River State Government. This flooding has become too much for the community to handle alone."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that previous administrations used to evacuate the drainage channels. "That is no longer happening." And despite the community hosting three polling units and consistently showing up for elections, he said: "We are still being neglected."

As the rainy season pounds harder each week, residents fear the next downpour may bring not just water, but bodies.

Government position

When contacted, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency Director-General, Antigha Edem acknowledged the situation. "We have written to the government and made presentations," he said, adding that environmental remediation queries should be directed to the Commissioner for Environment or the Director-General of the Cross River State Urban Development Agency.