Ghana: Old Flood Control Methods Ineffective · Dredging Drains, Partial Demolitions Inadequate - Prof. Oteng-Ababio

A Professor at the Department of Geography and Resource Development at the University of Ghana, Professor Martin Oteng-Ababio, has called for a fundamental shift in the country's approach to flood management.

He warned that the situation could worsen if outdated methods persist.

He advocated a comprehensive strategy anchored on stronger institutional coordination, strict enforcement of planning regulations, protection of wetlands and the restoration of degraded landscapes to address the root causes of flooding.

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In an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday following recent floods in parts of the country, Prof. Oteng-Ababio indicated that existing measures such as dredging drains, desilting lagoons and partial removal of structures on waterways had largely proved ineffective.

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He explained that Ghana's flood management efforts had focused more on symptoms rather than the underlying environmental and governance challenges driving the annual disasters.

According to him, the widely held view that indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains was the primary cause of flooding had overshadowed more critical issues, including poor land governance, weak enforcement of planning regulations, destruction of wetlands and uncontrolled development on waterways and hill slopes.

Prof. Oteng Ababio noted that key institutions such as metropolitan assemblies, traditional authorities, the Forestry Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Water Resources Commission all played important roles in land management, but weak coordination among them had created room for encroachment and unauthorised developments.

He cited the Sakumo Ramsar Site as an example where overlapping institutional mandates had undermined effective management, allowing developments within protected areas.

The professor dismissed claims that increased rainfall alone accounted for the rising frequency and severity of floods, explaining that historical records showed heavier rains in the past caused less destruction.

He attributed the growing devastation to extensive development on hill slopes and the removal of vegetation, which previously slowed runoff and reduced erosion.

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He explained that as vegetation disappeared, rainwater flowed more rapidly downhill, carrying sediment into drains and waterways, thereby reducing their capacity.

Prof. Oteng Ababio further observed that wetlands, which once acted as natural buffers by absorbing excess water, had largely been reclaimed for development, worsening flooding.

While acknowledging that refuse in drains contributed to flooding, he maintained that it became critical only when drainage systems were already compromised.

He also warned of public health risks, noting that contaminated floodwaters often affected streams and farmlands.

He urged the government and stakeholders to adopt sustainable, long-term measures centred on sound land-use planning, environmental protection and effective enforcement.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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