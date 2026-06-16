Nigeria: Emir of Gombe Urges Young Footballers to Use King's Cup As Launchpad to Global Success

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, has described the 2026 Gombe Emir's Cup, tagged the "King's Cup", as a vital platform for discovering football talents capable of pursuing professional careers on the global stage.

The monarch made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the tournament at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe. The competition is organised and sponsored by Hon. Ahmad Shuaibu Gara Gombe, Chief Executive Officer of Green White Green.

Represented by the Wakilin Birnin Gombe, Alhaji Dalhatu Babayo, the Emir said the championship provides a unique opportunity for young players to showcase their abilities and attract attention from scouts and football stakeholders beyond Nigeria.

He urged participants from across the state to embrace sportsmanship, discipline and unity throughout the competition, stressing that football remains a powerful tool for promoting peace and social cohesion.

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The Emir also commended Hon. Gara Gombe for investing in youth development through sport and called for the organisation of more sporting events to keep young people positively engaged while strengthening harmony among communities.

Speaking at the event, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, represented by NFF Executive Committee member Timothy Heman Magaji, described the Emir's Cup as a major grassroots football competition.

He pledged the federation's support for the organisers and reaffirmed the NFF's commitment to working with football stakeholders to advance the development of the game across Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Hon. Gara Gombe expressed appreciation to the Gombe State Government, the Gombe Emirate Council and all stakeholders who contributed to the successful opening ceremony.

He pledged to sustain the competition as an annual event, describing it as part of his contribution to football development and the promotion of peace and unity among the various emirates in the state.

The colourful ceremony attracted traditional rulers, title holders, football administrators and prominent personalities from within and outside Gombe State.

In the tournament's opening match, Gombe Emirate and Nafada Emirate played out a goalless draw, with preliminary fixtures set to commence in the coming days.

The event was officially declared open amid fanfare and high expectations for another successful edition of the championship.