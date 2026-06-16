Nigeria: Aba Not Created for Basketball Politics, Says Founder Aliyu

President and Founder of the Amateur Basketball Academies (ABA), Deputy Comptroller Lucky Aliyu Abubakar, has dismissed suggestions that the newly established body was created for basketball politics, insisting that its sole mission is to develop grassroots talent and support basketball academies across Nigeria.

Speaking on NTA Sports 24's Sport World programme, Aliyu said the ABA was established to unlock the vast potential within the country's basketball academies by providing the structure, exposure and opportunities needed for young players to thrive.

"We did not establish the Amateur Basketball Academies for politics," he said. "Our objective is to create a pathway from raw potential to refined excellence and ensure that talented players are given the platform to reach the highest level."

According to him, the association is built on four key pillars -- talent discovery, nurturing, growth and development -- with the ultimate goal of producing players capable of competing on the global stage.

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Aliyu explained that the ABA will work through regional academies, structured grassroots programmes and high-performance training systems to identify promising players early and guide them through every stage of their development.

He called on basketball academies across the federation to register with the association, assuring them of support, particularly for those lacking adequate training facilities.

The ABA boss also expressed appreciation to stakeholders who have backed the initiative, including the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service Wale Adeniyi, state basketball associations, parents and other sports administrators.

Aliyu revealed that, following successful coaching and trainers' clinics in Abuja and Minna, the programme will soon extend to Makurdi, Gombe and other parts of the country.

He added that the maiden ABA League, scheduled to hold in Abuja next month, will provide a platform for academy players to showcase their talent and attract wider recognition.