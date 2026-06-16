Ghana to Host Global Conference On Reparatory Justice

Ghana will play host to a high-level international conference on reparatory justice in Accra.

Scheduled between June 17 and 19 the conference forms part of efforts to advance the implementation of a landmark United Nations resolution on reparations for the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism.

Dubbed the: "Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice," the event will be held under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama in his capacity as the African Union Champion on Reparations.

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Addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the conference would bring together Heads of State and government, policymakers, legal experts, scholars, civil society organisations and representatives of the African diaspora to chart a practical roadmap for advancing the global reparations agenda.

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He said the conference was a sequel to the adoption of Resolution A/RES/80/250, by the United Nations which declared the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as crimes against humanity.

He described the adoption of the resolution as a historic milestone in the global quest for justice, historical accountability and dignity for Africans and people of African descent.

According to him, the Accra conference would mark the transition from recognition to implementation by developing frameworks and mechanisms to advance reparatory justice.

Mr Ablakwa said participants would deliberate on strategies to strengthen Africa's collective voice, build a unified global framework on reparations and develop coordinated approaches for international engagement.

He said the conference was expected to produce a substantive outcome document that would contribute to a report by the United Nations Secretary-General on the implementation of the resolution, scheduled to be presented at the 82nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Minister said the conference would also seek to establish three international mechanisms comprising a Global Advisory Panel on Reparatory Justice, an Expert Panel on the Restitution of Cultural Artefacts and a Legal Panel for Reparatory Justice.

He noted that the proposed bodies would provide policy, legal and strategic support for the global reparations movement.

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Mr Ablakwa further indicated that discussions would focus on strengthening transcontinental cooperation, advancing a unified framework for reparatory justice, promoting restitution and exploring the role of governments and civil society in advancing the reparations agenda.

The conference, he said would be climaxed on June 19 with the adoption of an outcome document and a commemorative event at the Osu Castle, where delegates would participate in activities reflecting on the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring impact on African communities and the diaspora.

Mr Ablakwa said the event would coincide with the observance of Juneteenth in the United States and would feature the participation of prominent members of the African diaspora.

The Minister announced that Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka had confirmed his participation and would deliver a paper at the conference.

Touching on concerns regarding France's participation, Mr Ablakwa said President Emmanuel Macron would deliver a virtual address while a high-level French delegation would attend the conference.

Mr Ablakwa expressed optimism that the conference would strengthen international momentum towards achieving reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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