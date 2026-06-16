Ghana: IGP Deploys Special Team to Probe UCC Student's Death

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed a special team of experienced investigators and intelligence officers to the Central Region to reinforce ongoing police operations and support active inquiries into the death of a student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The Level 200 Bachelor of Commerce (Human Resource) student of the UCC, Innocentia Avinu, 20, was found dead after her body was washed ashore at the Hutchland beach, near the west gate of the university on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway on Friday.

The deployment of the team by the IGP formed part of the broader operational response by the Ghana Police Service to ensure a thorough and coordinated investigative process in the region.

The team is expected to work closely with Central Regional Command structures to strengthen fact-finding efforts and provide additional technical and intelligence support on the ground.

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A source at the Regional Police Command confirmed to The Ghanaian Times yesterday that the team had arrived in Cape Coast and was on the field investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased.

The Ghana Police Service assured the family of the deceased, the university community, and the general public of its commitment to a professional, transparent, and diligent investigation aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The death of the student resulted in calls by individuals and institutions for a thorough investigation into the circumstances the body was found at the beach.

A statement by the University signed by the acting Director, Directorate of Public Affairs, Dr Kwabena Antwi-Konadu, stated that: "The University Management has been duly informed, and appropriate support measures are being extended to the family, the affected roommate, colleagues, students and course mates during this difficult period."

It urged members of the UCC community to remain calm as authorities carry out further investigations.

The statement appealed to the public to exercise restraint in sharing unverified information about the incident, noting that the spread of false information could compromise the investigation and deepen the grief of those affected, sayin that, "The public should desist from sharing or publicising false information about the incident, as such actions may impede ongoing investigations and cause unnecessary distress to the bereaved family, course mates, management, and the entire University Community."

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FROM DAVID YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST

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