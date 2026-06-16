Ghana: Poor Road to Dump Site Leaves Tricycle Operators Stranded

Poor road conditions leading to the only waste disposal site at Lower McCarthy Hill in the Weija Gbawe Municipality have left thousands of refuse tricycle operators stranded, disrupting waste collection in parts of Accra.

The situation has resulted in long queues of tricycles along the Leprosarium stretch of the Mallam-Kasoa Highway, affecting traffic flow and delaying waste disposal.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the area yesterday, hundreds of loaded tricycles were seen lined up as operators waited for hours to access the dumping site.

Operators indicated that recent rains had worsened the situation by damaging sections of the access road, slowing vehicular movement and increasing waiting times.

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The leader of the tricycle waste collectors, Mr Dom Bosco Avon, explained that more than 4,000 tricycles used the facility daily, making it difficult for operators to dispose of waste promptly.

He noted that the deteriorating road had reduced the speed at which vehicles entered and exited the site, leading to long queues stretching from Weija towards Mallam.

Mr Avon indicated that many operators spent between six and nine hours waiting to discharge refuse before returning to work.

He further explained that the problem had been compounded by the closure of some transfer stations and disposal sites in parts of Accra, forcing more operators to rely on the McCarthy Hill facility.

According to him, the increasing number of users had placed enormous pressure on the site and disrupted the smooth collection and disposal of waste.

A tricycle operator, Mr Mohamed Rasheed, stated that the delays were affecting their income and productivity, as many were unable to make additional trips.

He explained that operators often arrived in the morning but remained at the site until late afternoon before disposing of their waste.

He added that the limited number of disposal options and the high cost of transporting waste to distant sites made the situation more challenging.

Motorists, using the Weija-Accra Highway, also complained about congestion caused by the long queues of tricycles parked along sections of the road.

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The operators have, therefore, appealed to the government and waste management authorities to rehabilitate the access road and provide additional transfer stations to ease pressure on the facility.

Moreover, Mr Avon emphasised that improving the road network would speed up waste disposal, reduce congestion and enhance sanitation in the capital, warning that failure to address the situation could undermine ongoing sanitation efforts.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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