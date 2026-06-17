Africa: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bubista Hails Cape Verde Organisation After Historic Debut Draw With Spain

Cape Verde head coach Pedro Leitao Brito (Bubista) praised his side's organizational structure after the Blue Sharks earned a historic 0-0 draw against former FIFA World Cup champions Spain in their first-ever match at the global showpiece on Monday.

The tournament debutants produced a composed defensive display to frustrate one of world football's traditional powerhouses, with Bubista insisting that controlling a match goes beyond possession statistics alone.

"Teams that may not have the biggest names always try to give their best against the strongest sides," Bubista said after the match.

"Organisation is fundamental in modern football. Of course, Spain had the ball for long periods, but controlling a game is not only about possession. There are many other aspects that determine how a match unfolds."

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Spain enjoyed much of the possession throughout the contest, but Cape Verde remained compact.

Bubista revealed that patience and trust in the team's game plan were key messages from the technical bench, particularly as opportunities began to emerge on the counter.

"As the game progressed, we found better conditions to launch our transitions. I told the players to stay calm, remain organised and trust that our moment would come. Towards the end, we had one or two transitions that perhaps could have been finished differently."

Despite those chances, the Cape Verde coach acknowledged the challenge of facing one of the world's elite football nations.

"We also have to recognize the quality of Spain. They are one of the best teams in the world and are always well prepared to deal with transition situations. That is why maintaining our organisation throughout the match was so important."

The draw marks a significant milestone in Cape Verde's football history and provides an encouraging platform as the Blue Sharks continue their maiden FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Blue Sharks' next assignment will be against Uruguay on Monday, 22 June. Both teams will be looking at securing their first three points after Uruguay were also held to a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.