South Africa: Virtual Court Speeds Up Deportations As 676 Malawians Bussed Home

Funda ngesiZuluBy Palesa Matlala

Home Affairs set up a priority court in Durban this week to process 1,876 Malawian nationals found to be in South Africa illegally.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says the protests are driven by joblessness, not hate, as President Ramaphosa calls the June 30 march unnecessary.

South Africa has opened a fast-track court to process nearly 1,900 Malawian immigration cases -- and the deportations started before the court even opened.

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Six hundred and seventy-six Malawian nationals have already been bussed home since Sunday. A verification process found 1,876 Malawians in the country illegally, on grounds including visa overstays, expired travel documents and undocumented status. The Department of Home Affairs set up a priority court this week to work through the remaining cases. It runs virtually through the Durban Magistrate's Court at Sherwood Park.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thulani Mavuso said all the cases involve grounds for deportation under South African immigration law. The Malawian government facilitated the returns.

This is all happening ahead of nationwide protests planned for 30 June, when several civil society groups are expected to lead demonstrations against illegal immigration across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the march is not needed. He told South Africans the government is already dealing with the problem.

"The so-called 30th of June, in my view, is not an event that is even necessary because we are addressing the challenges that our people are facing," Ramaphosa said.

He warned that some people want to use the march to cause instability, and said security forces would be ready.

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis pushed back on the idea that the protests are about hatred toward foreigners. He said the anger comes from unemployment and a failing economy.

"South Africans do not hate foreigners," Hill-Lewis said.

"It is because of our failing economy. We do not have enough jobs. We do not have enough opportunities."

Hill-Lewis said the country needs proper border control and a functioning immigration system.