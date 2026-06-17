Nigeria: Gunmen Ambush, Kill District Head in Plateau

Gunmen have killed the District Head of Gwande in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Saf Samuel Alaket, in an ambush attack along the Sha District axis bordering Daffo community.

Sources in the area said the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday while the traditional ruler was returning home after activities around the popular Tuesday market in Daffo.

It was gathered that the late district head had earlier attended a traditional council meeting in Bokkos before embarking on his journey back to Gwande.

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According to residents, the attackers ambushed the traditional ruler's vehicle near the boundary between Sha District and Daffo community.

The monarch was said to have sustained severe injuries during the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby clinic for emergency treatment.

However, despite efforts by medical personnel to stabilise him, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A member of the community, Mr Aten Pukat, confirmed the incident and described the death of the traditional ruler as a painful loss to the people of Gwande and the entire Bokkos area.

Pukat said the attack had thrown the Bokkos Traditional Council and residents into mourning, noting that the district head was widely respected for his role in promoting peace and community development.

He added that condolences had continued to pour in from traditional institutions, community leaders and sympathisers following the tragic development.

Efforts to reach the Plateau police command spokesman SP Alfred Alabo for more comments were unsuccessful.