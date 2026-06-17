Liberia: Senate Sets Date for War Crimes Court Bills

The Liberian Senate Judiciary Committee has presented a seven-month legislative roadmap for the passage of bills establishing war and economic crimes courts.

The plan schedules a final vote for December, calls for merging rival bills into a single draft by mid-July, and includes public consultations during the legislative recess.

The roadmap outlines a phase-by-phase calendar for reviewing, holding public hearings, and voting on the legislation. The process is scheduled to conclude with the committee delivering its final report and the bill to plenary for debate and action between December 11 and 15.

According to the roadmap, committee Chairman Senator Augustine S. Chea stated that the panel will review all versions of the bills, consult stakeholders, and produce harmonized drafts by mid-July. Senators are expected to use the legislative recess, from July 17 to October 9, to discuss the drafts with their constituents.

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After the recess, the committee will continue reviews, consultations, and public hearings, before submitting the drafts to plenary ahead of the close of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature in December.

The committee's timetable responds to a directive from plenary in May, after the Senate opted not to fast-track two bills submitted by President Joseph Boakai for a War and Economic Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court.

Lawmakers instructed the committee to process the measures in alignment with the Legislature's April 2024 Joint Resolution and to harmonize them with other existing drafts, including versions from civil society organizations and earlier Senate proposals.

The June 9 roadmap references three sources: the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, the April 2024 Joint Resolution, and Executive Orders 131 and 148. The committee identified two main assignments based on these sources.

The first assignment is to establish a UN-backed Special War Crimes Court for Liberia (SWACCOL) to prosecute individuals responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 1979 and 2003.

The second is to create an anti-corruption and economic crimes court, operating under domestic law, for expedited trials of individuals accused of corruption and economic crimes from 1979 to 2003, as well as offenses committed from 2004 to the present.

The roadmap divides the process into 11 phases. Budget preparation and stakeholder consultations are scheduled through June. Harmonized drafts are due between July 1 and 10, with briefing notes for senators on July 15 and 16.

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A public hearing is planned for October 19, followed by diaspora consultations through mid-November and a legal review before the December deadline.

Other committee members signing the document include Vice Chair Senator Joseph K. Jallah, Senator J. Emmanuel Nuquay, Senator Albert T. Chie, Senator Alex J. Tyler, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, Senator James P. Biney, and Senator Simeon B. Taylor.

Advocates have cautioned that momentum for accountability could diminish as national elections approach. Meanwhile, the office responsible for implementing the courts continues to seek funding for the tribunals.

The committee's roadmap aims to address concerns about the legislative timeline, but the December target may be tested by political developments.