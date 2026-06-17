Liberia: 'No Person, Institutions, Nor Criminal Network Will Escape Justice.'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has declared an uncompromising war against drug trafficking following the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than US$19 million at Roberts International Airport, warning that Liberia will not serve as a safe haven for transnational criminal networks.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, June 16, President Boakai described the interception as one of the largest narcotics seizures in Liberia's history and a clear indication that international drug syndicates continue to view West Africa as a strategic transit corridor for illicit drugs and criminal proceeds.

"Though I maintain that Liberia is open for business, Liberia is not open for the business of drug trafficking," the President declared.

He emphasized that Liberia would not be used as a transit point, storage facility, financial center, or operational base by criminal organizations engaged in the global narcotics trade.

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The President announced that he has directed the National Joint Security, operating under the authority of the National Security Council, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case.

According to him, the investigation is being coordinated by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Liberia National Police (LNP), with support from the National Security Agency (NSA), Executive Protection Service (EPS), Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Customs Authorities, Airport Security, the Ministry of Justice, and other security institutions.

President Boakai said the investigation will focus on two critical objectives: identifying and prosecuting all individuals directly linked to the shipment, and dismantling the broader criminal enterprise responsible for financing, coordinating, and facilitating the operation.

"We are not interested only in intercepting drugs or arresting couriers," he said. "We are determined to expose and destroy the networks that finance, coordinate, facilitate, and profit from this criminal activity."

The Liberian leader stressed that the probe would extend beyond those immediately connected to the seized cocaine and would target anyone found to have played a role in the trafficking operation, regardless of status or nationality.

"Whether they operate within Liberia or beyond our borders, whether they are private citizens, public officials, financiers, facilitators, or foreign actors, they will face the full force of the law," he warned.

In one of the strongest declarations of his administration's anti-drug campaign, President Boakai pledged that the investigation would be pursued without fear or favor.

"This investigation will follow the evidence wherever it leads," he said. "No person will be untouchable. No institution will be shielded from scrutiny. No criminal network will escape justice."

The President also disclosed that Liberia has intensified collaboration with international law enforcement and security partners to support the investigation through intelligence sharing, financial tracking, forensic analysis, and coordinated cross-border operations.

He revealed that a high-level government delegation has already been dispatched to engage key international partners and strengthen efforts to identify, disrupt, and dismantle all individuals and organizations connected to the trafficking network.

Expressing confidence in Liberia's security institutions, President Boakai commended the dedication and professionalism of the country's law enforcement agencies and urged citizens not to underestimate their commitment to protecting the nation.

At the same time, he called on Liberians to remain calm and allow investigators to carry out their work without interference.

While acknowledging the public's demand for information and accountability, the President cautioned that premature disclosure of sensitive details could jeopardize ongoing operations, alert suspects, compromise evidence, and endanger individuals assisting investigators.

He assured the public that the investigation would be conducted with the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, integrity, and accountability, and that relevant information would be shared at appropriate stages consistent with legal and operational requirements.

President Boakai further emphasized that the fight against drug trafficking extends beyond law enforcement, describing it as a battle for the future of Liberia's youth, the safety of communities, the credibility of public institutions, and the country's international reputation.

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"My Administration remains fully committed to protecting our citizens, securing our borders, preserving the integrity of our institutions, and defending Liberia's reputation in the international community," he said.

"The fight against drug trafficking is beyond a law enforcement challenge; it is a fight for the future of our young people, the security of our communities, the credibility of our institutions, and the prosperity of our nation."

Reaffirming his government's resolve, the President vowed that those who seek to profit from the suffering of Liberians or undermine national security would find no refuge within the country's borders.

"We will confront this threat with determination, professionalism, and resolve," President Boakai declared. "Together, with unity and determination, we will win this fight."

The President's address comes amid heightened public interest in the ongoing investigation into the massive cocaine seizure, which authorities say could expose a wider international narcotics trafficking network operating within and beyond Liberia.