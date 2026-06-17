Liberia: 'Don't Weaponize Judiciary for Political Revenge'

Judge Kennedy Peabody of the Civil Law Court in Montserrado County has issued a strong warning against the politicization of Liberia's justice system, cautioning that the courts must never be used as instruments of retaliation, intimidation, or political score-settling.

Speaking Monday at the official opening of the June 2026 Term of Civil Law Courts A and B, Judge Peabody said Liberia's democratic future depends on strengthening institutions where the rule of law applies equally to all citizens, regardless of status, tribe, influence, or political affiliation.

He stressed that courthouses must remain "sanctuaries where truth prevails over manipulation, evidence prevails over fabrication, and justice prevails over personal vendetta," describing the judiciary's role as a "sacred responsibility" that must be protected from external pressure and internal compromise.

In one of the most pointed sections of his address, the judge directly cautioned public officials against the misuse of power, noting that political authority is temporary while the consequences of injustice endure far longer. "All public officials will eventually leave office," he said. "But the citizens they mistreated, suppressed, falsely accused, or humiliated will remain."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that those citizens continue to live in the same communities with the families and associates of former officials long after political power changes hands, warning that this reality demands restraint, fairness, and accountability from those in authority. "For this reason, wisdom demands restraint," he said. "The future of Liberia and the Judiciary cannot be built upon hatred, tribalism, intimidation, falsehood, abuse of office, and institutional injustice."

Judge Peabody called for a deliberate shift toward fairness, dignity, reconciliation, mutual respect, and accountability, while condemning what he described as growing tendencies that undermine democracy. He pointed to the misuse of authority for personal grievances, the fabrication of allegations and evidence, unlawful punishment, intimidation, and favoritism as dangerous practices that weaken public trust in state institutions.

He further emphasized that peace in society cannot be sustained through silence or fear, but only through justice administered fairly and consistently. "And let us remember," he said, "that peace is sustained not merely by silence, but by justice."

Closing his remarks, Judge Peabody quoted from the Bible, referencing Micah 6:8: "What do the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?" He urged judicial officers and public servants alike to "choose justice over hatred, truth over falsehood, reconciliation over division, and humility over abuse of power."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The judge's comments come at a time when Liberia's judiciary is facing heightened public scrutiny over land disputes, corruption cases, and allegations of political interference in judicial processes. Legal observers say the remarks reflect growing concern within the judiciary over attempts to influence court proceedings for political advantage.

While Judge Peabody did not reference specific cases, his remarks about "fabrication," "false accusations," and "institutional injustice" echo longstanding concerns raised by civil society organizations regarding the use of legal processes to target political opponents and critics.

The Civil Law Court confirmed that the judge's full statement will be entered into the official court record as part of the opening of the June Term. Court officials, however, did not indicate whether the address was prompted by any particular ongoing case.

As the June 2026 Term begins, Judge Peabody's message has drawn attention across legal and political circles, reinforcing calls for judicial independence and warning against the misuse of state institutions for political ends.