Nigeria: Why We Lost Against France - Senegal Goalkeeper Mendy

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said his side had paid for taking their eye off the ball at critical moments in the 3-1 defeat by France in their opening World Cup match on Tuesday.

The Senegalese regretted not taking their chances in the first-half as France found their rhythm and a double by Kylian Mbappe and a goal by Bradley Barcola saw them comfortably home in the Group I clash in East Rutherford.

Ibrahim Mbaye was on the mark for Senegal.

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Mendy said that even though they may have had the better of the first-half, the Lions of Teranga had failed to execute their game plan.

"We were a bit sluggish in the first-half," the 34-year-old told beIn Sports.

"We knew that in the second we had to raise our level, be more cutting edge in attack.

"We were at times, although against teams like these, you have to be totally on your game defensively and offensively.

"You cannot take your eye off the ball because you are up against pure talent."

Mendy, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, said he did not believe there was a gaping chasm between the two teams.

"We know what our qualities are and that we are capable of playing better," he said.

"We were especially lax when it came to retaining possession, we should have been more consistent in keeping it.

"But then again we did have a very good team as the opposition today."

Mendy, an Africa Cup of Nations winner in 2021, said there was still all to play for in terms of reaching the second round.

The 2002 quarter-finalists have Norway next Monday followed by Iraq four days later.

"As I said even if we won this match, the group would still be open," said Mendy, who plays his club football for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

"Today we lost but just as in 2022 (when they lost their opening group game but recovered to reach the knockout stages) we must rest and focus on Norway."