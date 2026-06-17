Nigeria/Ghana: Ghana's Partey Loses Bid to Enter Canada for World Cup

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who is facing trial on rape charges in Britain, lost a court challenge on Tuesday that would have allowed him to enter Canada for his side's World Cup opener in Toronto.

Ottawa denied the Villarreal player a visa over the British charges, blocking him from playing for Ghana against Panama on Wednesday.

Accra filed a request for an injunction in federal court on Tuesday seeking to set aside Ottawa's decision.

But broadcaster CBC said Judge Roger Lafreniere had dismissed the challenge.

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Shortly before the decision was handed down, Ghana's veteran coach Carlos Queiroz told reporters in Toronto that his side would be ready, regardless of the court outcome.

"My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me," Queiroz said.

"When the decision comes, we are ready."

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen, also asked about Partey's possible exclusion, said he believed Ghana would pose strong competition even if the former Arsenal player was not on the pitch.

"They have a lot of other footballers who can take on his role," he said in Spanish.

Ghana would not be "weaker" because Partey was absent, he added.

"They have a lot more experience than we have," Christiansen said of the Black Stars.

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa has called Canada's decision "high-handed and extremely unfair," describing Partey as "a key member of Ghana's senior national team."

Accra has sent an official "note of protest" to Ottawa over the move and formally asked Canada to review the decision, Ablakwa said.

Canada's foreign ministry told AFP that it "maintains regular diplomatic engagement with Ghana, including on consular and migration-related issues when they arise."

But the ministry declined comment on discussions with Ghana about Partey's exclusion and said decisions on entering the country are made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

IRCC said "Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada's immigration laws."

"Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies," it added in a statement.

Partey is facing seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault in Britain relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

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He denies the allegations.Ghana's Partey loses bid to enter Canada for World Cup