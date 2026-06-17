Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Provides Learning Materials to Visually Impaired, Deaf Students

The Bauchi State Government has provided teaching and learning materials worth millions of naira to students of the Special Education Centre (SEC), Yelwa, as part of its commitment to promoting inclusive education in the state.

The government has also approved the inclusion of six volunteer teachers on the payroll as casual workers, with plans to eventually absorb them into the state civil service as permanent and pensionable staff.

The State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this while presenting thousands of learning aids to visually impaired and deaf students at the centre in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to him, the materials distributed include four Braille machines, 150 Braille slates and styluses, 200 reams of Braille paper, as well as 1,000 school bags and 1,000 pairs of shoes.

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The commissioner commended the school for emerging victorious at the recently concluded National Girls in ICT Competition held in Abuja and assured the management of the government's continued support to improve students' welfare and enhance educational outcomes.

He noted that the administration remains committed to providing a conducive learning environment and opportunities that will enable children with special needs to realise their full potential.

Earlier, the centre's Principal, Hajiya Jamila Garba, expressed appreciation to the state government for its sustained support and pledged to continue working diligently to make the institution a model special education centre in Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries, including students Nuruddeen and Muhammad Tijjani, as well as one of the newly absorbed volunteer teachers and interpreters, Sabiu Yakubu, thanked the government for the educational materials and employment opportunity. They pledged to redouble their efforts toward effective teaching and learning.

Following the distribution exercise, the commissioner monitored the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the centre and inspected the hostels, dormitories and kitchen facilities to assess the quality of services being provided for the well-being of the students.