Liberia: Koica Alumni Association of Liberia Donates Relief Items to Communities in Bong County

Bong County — The KOICA Alumni Association of Liberia (KAAL) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the Republic of Liberia and the Republic of Korea through humanitarian outreach by donating essential food items to residents of Totota Central Town and Belantanda Town in Bong County.

The weekend outreach initiative, led by KAAL President Mr. Allison K. Telee, alongside President Emeritus Mr. Frederick B. Krah and members, including Mr. Amadu Kpahn and Mr. Madison Kegbeh, saw the presentation of 35 bags of 25kg rice to support vulnerable households in the beneficiary communities.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, KAAL President Allison K. Telee described the initiative as part of the Association's longstanding tradition of giving back to communities while reinforcing the enduring friendship between Liberia and South Korea.

"As alumni of South Korean programs, we consider it both a privilege and a responsibility to share the knowledge and experiences we acquired abroad, while also standing in solidarity with our communities, especially in times of need," she said. "This donation symbolizes the strong bond between our two countries and reflects the continued impact of Korea's support to Liberia through its people."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Telee further disclosed plans to extend similar humanitarian support to several institutions across the country in the coming weeks. These include the Jenneh Health Center, Monrovia Central Prison, the School for the Deaf, orphanages, Beh Town Public School, and Bogbeh Public School.

The planned activities form part of KAAL's commemoration of both the Republic of Korea's Independence Day on August 15 and Liberia's Independence Day on July 26.

Also speaking at the event, KAAL member Mr. Madison Kegbeh encouraged community members to receive the donation in good faith, emphasizing that even modest contributions can have a meaningful impact.

"We acknowledge that what we have brought may not be sufficient to meet all needs, but we are confident that it will make a difference. It is our hope that this gesture brings some relief and demonstrates our genuine concern for the well-being of our people," he noted.

In separate remarks, President Emeritus Mr. Frederick B. Krah expressed appreciation for the warm reception by residents and used the occasion to encourage pride in cultural identity and community heritage. He emphasized the importance of unity, self-confidence, and the preservation of Liberia's rich cultural diversity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KAAL comprises Liberian professionals who have benefited from academic scholarships, technical training, and exchange programs facilitated by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and other Korean institutions. The Association serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange, and sustained collaboration between Liberia and South Korea.

Additionally, KAAL continues to play a vital role in fostering people-to-people diplomacy, strengthening institutional linkages, and contributing to national development through community-driven interventions.