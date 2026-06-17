Liberia: Lrrrc Assessment Estimates 140,500 Burkinabes in Liberia

MONROVIA — The Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), Cllr. Jero Cole Bargalu has revealed that approximately 140,500 migrants, predominantly Burkinabe nationals, are currently residing in southeastern Liberia.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, Bargalu stated that this figure is based on a joint assessment mission conducted from March 4 to March 14, 2026. The mission, led by the Government of Liberia with support from relevant agencies and development partners, represents the first comprehensive national assessment of the situation.

According to Bargalu, the majority of migrants are concentrated in Grand Gedeh County, which has an estimated population of 80,000. Nimba County has about 45,000 migrants, River Gee has 15,000, and Maryland County has approximately 500 migrants.

The assessment identified several key drivers of migration to Liberia, including insecurity and instability in parts of the Sahel, economic hardship, limited livelihood opportunities, and established transnational family networks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bargalu warned that the influx is placing increasing pressure on social services, particularly health and education systems, and intensifying competition over land and natural resources in host communities.

He also raised concerns about social cohesion and protection risks associated with limited access to legal documentation, particularly for women and children, who are especially vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Environmental concerns highlighted in the report include encroachment into protected forest areas, expansion of unauthorized cocoa farming, illegal mining, hunting and wildlife trafficking, and deforestation in biodiversity-rich ecosystems such as those around Sapo National Park and the Grebo-Krahn landscape.

The assessment mission recommended establishing a national registration and documentation exercise for migrants, strengthening border governance and migration management systems, enhancing environmental law enforcement, expanding community awareness programs, and developing alternative livelihood initiatives.

The report also called for improved coordination among government institutions, local authorities, development partners, and conservation organizations.

The findings have been formally presented to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and shared with the United Nations Country Team, diplomatic missions, and other stakeholders for consideration.