Liberia, DR Congo Pledge Regional Cooperation and Youth Empowerment

Monrovia — Liberia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) have reaffirmed their diplomatic ties and pledged to work together to promote regional cooperation and youth empowerment across Africa.

The two nations emphasized the importance of transforming Africa's natural resources into opportunities for economic growth and development, particularly for the continent's youth.

Liberian Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti received DR Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia on Tuesday.

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Nyanti emphasized Liberia's long-standing commitment to regional cooperation and readiness to engage with key continental and international priorities.

She highlighted the ongoing partnership among African members of the United Nations Security Council (A3) and underscored Liberia's role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

During the talks, Nyanti emphasized the two countries' joint priority at the UN Security Council to address issues related to climate, natural resources, and conflict.

Nyanti recalled that the presidents of both countries had previously agreed to collaborate on a resolution addressing peace, security, and environmental impacts of natural resource extraction.

"Liberia stands ready and fully committed to working with the Democratic Republic of Congo," Nyanti said. "We are determined to ensure that Africa's natural resources become a beacon of opportunity for our people, especially the youth."

Wagner stated that her visit aimed to review ongoing and planned A3 initiatives and strengthen coordination among African members serving on the UN Security Council.

She agreed on the need for a joint resolution to be led by Presidents Boakai and Tshisekedi. Wagner noted that DR Congo will host several events in July focused on natural resources, to be chaired by government officials including President Tshisekedi.

Liberia was invited to take part in the DRC events, which are expected to lead up to Liberia's presidency in December, when the country will be expected to advance these issues.

Wagner said that beyond Security Council matters, the visit seeks to strengthen bilateral ties. Plans include establishing a joint commission in Liberia to address agreements in mining, health, agriculture, transport, and diplomatic representation.

Nyanti raised the issue of transport, proposing that both countries explore new flight opportunities building on Liberia's history as a regional hub.

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Wagner noted that this is the first visit by a Congolese Foreign Minister to Liberia in about 30 years and emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two countries, which dates back to 1966."I look forward to our exchanges," Wagner said.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and advancing African priorities at regional and global levels.