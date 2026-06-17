Liberia: Gongloe Champions Access to Clean & Safe Water for Children

Monrovia — Renowned Liberian human rights lawyer, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has advocated for universal access to clean, safe water for children and society at large, emphasizing that such access is a fundamental human right.

This year, the Day of the African Child was observed under the theme, "Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa." Liberia's sub-theme was, "Children First, Rights First: Advancing the Struggle for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Africa--Has It Been Met?"

The Day of the African Child traces its origin to the historic Soweto Uprising of June 16, 1976, in South Africa. On that day, thousands of Black schoolchildren marched peacefully to protest the apartheid regime's discriminatory educational policies.

Furthermore, they demanded the right to quality education and equal treatment under the law. Instead of listening to the legitimate concerns of those young people, the apartheid government responded with bullets.

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Hundreds of children were killed, injured, arrested, and traumatized. Among them was Hector Pieterson, whose image became a symbol of the suffering and resilience of African children.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion, during the commemoration of the Day of the African Child, Cllr. Gongloe asserted that the Soweto March of June 16, 1976, remains as relevant today as it was fifty years ago.

He noted that the students of Soweto recognized the importance of rights, dignity, and education, and understood that a nation's future depends on how it treats its children.

"Access to clean water is a fundamental human right. Access to sanitation is a fundamental human right. Access to hygiene is a fundamental human right.

Without these necessities, children cannot fully enjoy their rights to health, education, dignity, and development. A child who drinks contaminated water is denied a fundamental right", Cllr. Gongloe noted.

He further indicated that a child who contracts preventable diseases because of poor sanitation is denied a fundamental right, and a child who misses school because there is no clean water or proper sanitation facility is denied a fundamental right.

"Unfortunately, these challenges persist for millions of African children, including many in Liberia. Our country is endowed with abundant rivers, streams, creeks, wetlands, and rainfall--resources that many nations can only dream of.

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Yet, numerous Liberian communities still struggle to access safe drinking water. The issue is not merely the availability of water, but access to clean and safe water," Cllr. Gongloe stated.

Cllr. Gongloe further explained that for generations, Liberia's rivers and streams have provided more than just drinking water--they have sustained lives and livelihoods, supplied fish that feed families and generate income, and served as places where children and youth learn to swim, build friendships, and enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood.

"Today, however, many of these water bodies face serious threats.

Across Liberia, concerns are mounting about the contamination of rivers, streams, and creeks by irresponsible mining and other forms of environmental degradation.

In many communities, residents have reported muddy water, excessive sedimentation, destruction of aquatic habitats, and declining water quality caused by mining operations that neglect environmental standards," Cllr. Gongloe lamented.

Accordingly, he warned that when rivers become polluted, children suffer first, and when drinking water becomes unsafe, children suffer first, and when fish populations decline because of environmental degradation, children suffer first.

"When streams become unsafe for swimming and recreation, children suffer first. When communities lose access to clean water, children suffer first.

Environmental degradation is therefore not merely an environmental issue. It is a children's rights issue. Every child has the right to clean water. Every child has the right to health. Every child has the right to sanitation. Every child has the right to a healthy environment. Every child has the right to enjoy nature safely", he concluded.