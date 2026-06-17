Liberia: Police Charge Eight Over Wassce Exam Bribery Scandal

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has formally charged nine individuals in two separate criminal cases involving alleged examination fraud and reckless conduct that authorities say threatened both public integrity and national security operations.

In the first case, the LNP has charged eight individuals in connection with an alleged scheme to compromise the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at Global Net Preparatory School in the FDA Community.

The accused include Emily T. Flomo, Elton A. Chelleh, Albertha B. Saydee, Balima M. Subah, Eddie Z. Banney, Anthony Whykolo, Deiker L. Paye, and Arthur Karnquee Jr. They have been charged with Bribery, Unlawful Rewarding of Public Servants, and Criminal Conspiracy, in violation of Chapters 10 and 12 of Liberia's Revised Penal Law.

According to police investigators, the defendants allegedly conspired to collect L$300 from each student sitting the WASSCE Mathematics Examination at the testing center, with the intent of compromising the integrity of the examination process. Investigators said a total of L$58,380 was collected from candidates seated on the first and second floors of the school during the examination period.

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Police findings further indicate that several of the accused admitted during investigation that meetings were held in which participants agreed to collect money from candidates in exchange for assistance with examination questions. While some of the defendants have denied involvement, investigators concluded that sufficient evidence exists linking all eight individuals to the alleged scheme. The case has since been forwarded to court, where the defendants will remain charged pending trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a separate incident, the Liberia National Police also charged Mr. Prince Blay, a driver assigned to the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), with Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disobedience to Police Officers following an incident involving the presidential motorcade on June 12, 2026.

According to police investigations, Mr. Blay was operating an LNFS ambulance en route to the National Police Training Academy for the graduation ceremony of officers from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the LNP when he allegedly drove against traffic on Broad and Johnson Streets and failed to comply with repeated instructions from police officers to stop.

Investigators determined that Mr. Blay was not responding to any emergency at the time of the incident. The police further established that he ignored stop orders issued by three separate officers, including Police Support Unit (PSU) Commander ACP Malachi S. Kolubah, despite additional warnings from personnel accompanying him in the ambulance.

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The LNP stated that his actions nearly interfered with the movement of the presidential motorcade and created what authorities described as a potentially dangerous situation for both public safety and security personnel.

Following completion of the investigation, police concluded that sufficient evidence exists to charge him with Recklessly Endangering Another Person under Chapter 14.23 of the Revised Penal Law and Disobedience to Police Officers under Chapter 10.3 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

He has since been formally charged and forwarded to court for prosecution.

The Liberia National Police has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the integrity of national examinations, ensuring public safety, and holding all individuals accountable through due process, regardless of status or institutional affiliation.