Liberia, DRC Strengthen Ties

Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and advancing a landmark United Nations Security Council (UNSC) initiative aimed at addressing the links between natural resource exploitation, climate change, and conflict.

The commitment was underscored on Tuesday, June 16, when Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, received her Congolese counterpart, Her Excellency Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

The high-level meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries, enhancing coordination among African members of the United Nations Security Council (A3), and advancing a joint resolution that seeks to address the environmental and security consequences of natural resource extraction in resource-rich nations.

Welcoming Minister Wagner and her delegation, Minister Nyanti reaffirmed Liberia's longstanding commitment to regional cooperation and its readiness to work closely with African partners on key continental and global priorities.

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She praised the strong collaboration among African members of the Security Council and reiterated Liberia's determination to effectively fulfill its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

A major focus of the discussions was the shared commitment by Liberia and the DRC to champion a Security Council resolution on the nexus between climate change, natural resources, and conflict.

Minister Nyanti recalled that during their respective campaigns for seats on the Security Council, Presidents Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and Félix Tshisekedi pledged, through their foreign ministers, to work together in advancing a global framework that addresses peace and security challenges associated with environmental degradation and unsustainable resource extraction.

"Liberia stands ready and fully committed to working with the Democratic Republic of Congo," Minister Nyanti said. "We are determined to ensure that Africa's natural resources become a beacon of opportunity, empowerment, and regional cooperation for the benefit of our people, especially the youth of our continent."

In response, Minister Wagner thanked the Liberian government for the warm reception and described her visit as an important step toward strengthening coordination among African members serving on the Security Council.

She endorsed Liberia's proposal that the planned resolution be championed at the highest level by Presidents Boakai and Tshisekedi, noting that the DRC will host several high-profile events in July focused on natural resources and sustainable development.

According to Minister Wagner, some of the events will be led by her office, while others will be chaired by President Tshisekedi. She extended an invitation for Liberia to participate at the highest level possible, noting that the July engagements are expected to build momentum ahead of Liberia's presidency of the Security Council in December.

Beyond multilateral cooperation, both ministers discussed expanding bilateral relations through the establishment of a Joint Commission that will review and implement agreements in key sectors, including mining, agriculture, health, transportation, and diplomatic representation.

Minister Nyanti emphasized the importance of strengthening transportation links between the two countries, urging both governments to explore new aviation opportunities. She referenced Liberia's historical role as a regional aviation hub and suggested that renewed cooperation could help create future direct flight connections, including routes linked to New York.

Following the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Minister Nyanti accompanied Minister Wagner to the residence of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., where the visiting minister held further discussions with the Liberian leader.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Wagner described the talks with President Boakai as productive and encouraging.

She disclosed that President Boakai emphasized the need for both nations to deepen collaboration on bilateral and multilateral issues, particularly in agriculture, transportation, and their shared agenda at the United Nations Security Council.

Minister Wagner also revealed that the last visit by a Congolese Foreign Minister to Liberia took place approximately 30 years ago, stressing her determination to ensure that such a lengthy gap does not occur again.

She highlighted the enduring relationship between Liberia and the DRC, which dates back to 1966, and noted the shared aspirations and experiences that continue to unite the two nations.

"I look forward to our exchanges and greatly appreciate the quality of our interactions," she said.

For her part, Minister Nyanti said Liberia and the DRC have maintained close cooperation on both multilateral and bilateral issues, building on engagements initiated during Liberia's successful campaign for a seat on the Security Council.

She disclosed that the two countries are leading efforts to secure what could become a landmark UN resolution addressing the impact of natural resource extraction on climate change, environmental sustainability, and international peace and security.

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According to Minister Nyanti, the initiative has the potential to become a defining legacy of Presidents Boakai and Tshisekedi.

The Foreign Minister further revealed that discussions explored avenues for expanding economic cooperation through increased trade, stronger partnerships in agriculture, mining, and healthcare, as well as the possibility of establishing direct air links between Liberia and the DRC.

She stressed that both governments are committed to transforming their longstanding diplomatic ties into practical economic and development partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for citizens of both countries.

Meanwhile, Minister Nyanti clarified that the Congolese delegation arrived in Liberia from Egypt and successfully completed all required health screening procedures upon arrival. She noted that officials from the Ministry of Health conducted temperature checks and ensured full compliance with established health protocols.

The visit concluded with both countries reaffirming their determination to strengthen diplomatic relations, expand economic cooperation, and jointly advance African priorities on regional and global platforms.