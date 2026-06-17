Liberia: If the President Truly Means What He Says, Then There Can Be No Sacred Cows.

editorial

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai deserves credit for one thing: he responded.

In a country where silence from the highest levels of government often fuels speculation and public distrust, the President's decision to address the nation directly concerning the seizure of approximately US$19.2 million worth of cocaine at Roberts International Airport was the right thing to do. The matter is too serious to be left solely to press releases and social media commentary. It touches national security, public confidence, Liberia's international reputation, and the future of countless young Liberians already struggling against the devastating effects of drug abuse.

More importantly, the President did not mince words.

"No person will be untouchable," he declared. "No institution will be shielded from scrutiny. No criminal network will escape justice."

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Those are not ordinary promises. They are sweeping commitments that leave very little room for selective justice or political convenience.

Now comes the difficult part: proving that those words mean exactly what they say.

The seizure itself is historic. Nearly a quarter ton of cocaine does not find its way into an international airport by accident. Such operations require planning, financing, coordination, logistics, and confidence. They involve people who understand systems, procedures, and vulnerabilities. They are not the work of petty criminals acting alone.

Indeed, it is difficult for many Liberians to believe that narcotics with a reported street value of more than US$19 million could move through multiple stages of handling, screening, storage, and documentation without the acquiescence--or at the very least the negligence--of individuals occupying positions of authority.

That is not a conclusion. It is a question. But it is a question that deserves an answer.

Liberians have seen this movie before.

Many still remember the infamous cocaine seizure in September 2022 -- during the Weah administration -- involving an estimated US$100 million worth of narcotics concealed inside a refrigerated container of frozen pig feet that had already been cleared from the Freeport of Monrovia. The traffickers were reportedly caught while attempting to retrieve the drugs. It appeared to be one of the most clear-cut narcotics cases in Liberia's history.

Yet after months of public attention and legal proceedings, the foreign suspects were acquitted. They promptly left the country, and the matter effectively disappeared from public view. To this day, many Liberians remain unconvinced that the full truth was ever uncovered.

That history explains why the public's confidence cannot be restored by strong statements alone.

Liberians have heard promises before. They have heard assurances that investigations would follow the evidence wherever it led. They have heard declarations that no one would be above the law. What they have not always seen is accountability reaching beyond the lowest levels of the chain.

This is why President Boakai's statement matters.

By placing the investigation under the authority of the National Security Council and directing the full weight of the country's security apparatus toward dismantling not merely the shipment but the network behind it, the President has set a standard against which his administration will now be judged.

The challenge before investigators is not simply to identify couriers, warehouse workers, security officers, or freight agents. It is to determine who financed the operation, who facilitated it, who protected it, and who expected to profit from it.

If there are public officials involved, they must be exposed. If there are politically connected individuals involved, they must be exposed. If there are foreign actors involved, they must be exposed. The President himself has already established the principle: no one is untouchable.

At the same time, Liberians should recognize that investigations of this magnitude do not end in a matter of days. Drug trafficking networks often span multiple countries, multiple jurisdictions, and multiple financial systems. International cooperation, intelligence sharing, and forensic analysis will take time.

But not all national concerns can be subordinated indefinitely to international processes.

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The Government's first responsibility is to Liberia and Liberians.

Before investigators look abroad, they must look inward. Before they dismantle international networks, they must determine whether domestic institutions were compromised. Before they identify foreign traffickers, they must determine whether Liberians in positions of trust enabled the operation.

The cleansing, if there is to be one, must begin at home.

President Boakai earlier made a promise to Liberian parents that his administration will confront the drug crisis that is consuming communities and destroying the futures of young people. The latest seizure presents an opportunity to demonstrate that this commitment is more than campaign rhetoric and more than a speech delivered in a moment of national concern.

The cocaine has already been seized.

What Liberians are waiting to see now is whether the people behind it will be seized as well.

If the President truly means what he says, then there can be no sacred cows.