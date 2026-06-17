Ghana, Burkina Faso Begin Boundary Reaffirmation Talks

Ghana and Burkina Faso have reportedly commenced a week-long series of bilateral engagements aimed at advancing the reaffirmation and joint management of their common land boundary.

The engagements, which began in Pô, Burkina Faso, with a meeting of the Joint Land Boundary Technical Committee, are expected to culminate in the signing of official documents and the relaunch of the Joint Ghana-Burkina Faso Land Boundary Reaffirmation Exercise at Dakola on June 22.

The activities are said to form part of broader efforts by the two neighbouring countries to strengthen peaceful coexistence, cross-border cooperation and regional integration through effective boundary management.

It was indicated that the engagements were being held under three Framework Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding signed by the Foreign Ministers of both countries in February this year.

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Scheduled activities include meetings to review the modalities and roadmap for reaffirming the common boundary, as well as consultations involving border regions in both countries from June 15 to 21.

The Joint Ghana-Burkina Faso Land Boundary Technical Committee is also expected to be inaugurated on June 21.

Speaking at the opening session, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Anthony Ntem, described the engagements as a significant milestone in the long-standing cooperation between the two countries.

He said the exercise went beyond technical and legal processes and reflected a shared commitment to deepen cooperation and enhance boundary management.

He further noted that the initiative demonstrated the determination of both countries to transform their boundary into a bridge for cooperation and development.

According to him, a key outcome would be the development of a comprehensive roadmap to guide the reaffirmation process, outlining scope, timelines, resources and monitoring mechanisms.

He urged participants to contribute their expertise to ensure the roadmap would be practical and responsive to conditions on the ground.

The Permanent Secretary of Burkina Faso's National Boundary Secretariat, Mr Fidele Gouem, also highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between the two countries and stressed the need to preserve them through mutual relaunch event is expected to attract ministers, ambassadors, regional officials, traditional authorities and other stakeholders, and is anticipated to reaffirm the political commitment of both countries to peaceful boundary management.