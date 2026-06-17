Nigeria: NFF Deputy Scribe, Ikpeme, Presents Book On Sports Devt. in Nigeria

The Deputy General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, MON will on Thursday make a public presentation of a book on sports development in Nigeria, titled Perspectives on Sports Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Ways Forward.

The former university lecturer and highly-experienced administrator said he authored the book because he felt a "compelling responsibility to contribute meaningfully to the discourse on sports development in our nation."

He stated further: "Over the course of my career as a lecturer and sports administrator at both the state and national levels, I have had the privilege of accumulating a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience within Nigeria's sporting landscape. I have distilled these insights and observations into a comprehensive volume titled Perspectives on Sports Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Ways Forward.

"The book offers an in-depth examination of eleven sports across eleven dedicated chapters, with a twelfth chapter devoted to the critical subject of anti-doping, a topic of growing urgency in contemporary sports administration."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

An erudite academic, Ikpeme lectured at the University of Calabar for several years, before serving as Sole Administrator of the Cross River State Sports Council. He was appointed as deputy secretary general (technical) of the NFF in 2007, before becoming the Deputy General Secretary in March 2015.

The public presentation of the book will take place at the VIP Lounge of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, 18th June 2026, starting by noon, and will be attended by prominent political, academic and sports personalities from across the length and breadth of Nigeria.