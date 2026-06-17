Ghana: MTN Ghana to Reward 30 Loyal Customers to Watch FIFA World Cup in U.S.

MTN Ghana has announced an exclusive FIFA World Cup experience for select customers as part of its ongoing 30th anniversarycelebrations, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding loyalty and creating unforgettable moments.

As part of this initiative, 30 high-value customers will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the FIFA World Cup in North America.

The all-expense-paid experience will offer winners the chance to witness the world's biggest sporting event live, creating lasting memories while celebrating their journey with the MTN brand.

This premium reward forms part of MTN's anniversary programme, themed: '30 Years of Progress, Powered by You', which recognises the unwavering support of customers over the past three decades.

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Speaking on the initiative, Noel Kojo Ganson, MTN Chief Consumer Officer, noted that the experience reflects MTN's commitment to going beyond connectivity to deliver real value and meaningful experiences for its customers.

"At MTN, we believe in creating shared value and enriching the lives of our customers. As we celebrate 30 years of operations in Ghana, we are proud to offer opportunities like this that not only reward loyalty but also create truly memorable experiences on a global stage."

Beyond rewarding customers, the initiative reflects MTN's leveraging its platform as a force for good bringing people closer to moments that matter, enabling participation in global experiences and deepening emotional connections with the brand.

The FIFA World Cup experience is one of several curated rewards being rolled out as part of MTN's anniversary celebrations, aimed at strengthening customer relationships and demonstrating appreciation for their continued trust and patronage.

As part of MTN Ghana's 30th anniversary celebrations, the FIFA World Cup experience forms part of rewards campaign designed to celebrate customer loyalty and mark the company's three decade journey in Ghana.

The campaign features a wide range of rewards, including brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prados, cash prizes, data bundles, and premium lifestyle experiences.

Through these initiatives, MTN continues to enrich the lives of its customers while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

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MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly Data and Digital Services.

The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers.

We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.