Nigeria: 2026 Utme Original Result Slips Ready for Printing, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slip will be available for printing on Wednesday.

JAMB's Public Communication Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Benjamin explained that the original result slip contained candidates' photographs, national rankings and other security features designed to enhance its authenticity and acceptance for official purposes.

According to him, the document is among the official requirements for post-UTME screening and admission consideration by tertiary institutions.

He advised candidates to print the slip from any internet-enabled device or accredited business centre.

The spokesman also urged candidates to verify all details on the slip immediately after printing and keep a copy for future admission-related purposes. (NAN