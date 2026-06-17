Nigeria: Building Trust At Scale - Palmpay Joins Industry Leaders At Digital Pay Expo 2026

As digital payment adoption continues to grow across Nigeria and emerging markets, the next phase will depend not just on innovation, but on the strength, reliability, and trustworthiness of the infrastructure behind it.

While the ecosystem has made clear progress in recent years, trust remains a critical issue for users, businesses, and operators alike. Questions around resilience, security, interoperability and transaction reliability continue to shape how the market evolves and how confidently digital payments can scale.

These issues will be central to the deliberations at Digital Pay Expo 2026, where fintech leaders, payment operators, and other ecosystem stakeholders will gather under the theme, "Seamless Digital: Fostering Pan-African Market Expansion in the Era of AI."

PalmPay's participation reflects its continued commitment to building trusted and scalable payment infrastructure, while contributing to the broader industry efforts to strengthen systems, standards, and partnerships needed to support long-term ecosystem growth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking ahead of the event, Olorunfemi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay Nigeria, said:

"As the financial services ecosystem continues to grow, trust and reliability become even more important. The industry's next phase will be shaped not only by innovation, but by the strength of the infrastructure supporting it. Digital Pay Expo provides an important platform to address the resilience, interoperability, and trust issues that will shape the future of digital payments growth across Africa."

The event, scheduled to be held from the 17th to the 18th of June, 2026, will feature Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, alongside other distinguished guests, including the Director-General, Payment System Management Department (PSMD), Central Bank of Nigeria. The event will examine how the industry can balance innovation, regulation, and scalability while strengthening trust across the digital payments value chain.

For PalmPay, this event reinforces its role in supporting a more resilient, secure and scalable payments ecosystem for Nigeria and emerging markets more broadly.

About PalmPay

Founded in 2019, PalmPay Group is a multinational fintech company focused on providing large-scale digital financial services in high-growth emerging markets such as Africa and South Asia.

Relying on a fully independently developed technical architecture, PalmPay Group covers individual and merchant services such as payments, savings and wealth management, credit, and merchant acquiring. Where smartphone ownership is the barrier to digital finance, PalmPay finances the device itself, often giving people their first phone and first financial account in a single transaction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Group has established a leading position in multiple high-growth regions, and is recognized by TIME, the Financial Times, CNBC, and more as one of the world's top finance companies. Its contributions to financial inclusion have also received official acknowledgement from the central bank regulatory authorities in its core operating markets.

For more information, please visit palmpay.com.