Cape Verde Earn Point Against Spain

Cape Verde made history on Monday by securing a point against Spain in the FIFA World Cup, after holding the European champions to a goalless draw.

Few expected the Blue Sharks to trouble one of football's giants. Ranked 61 places below Spain in the FIFA rankings and appearing in their first World Cup, Cape Verde entered the match as clear underdogs.

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But by full time, it was the African newcomers celebrating a result that will be remembered for generations.

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The moment itself was historic. Just over a minute after kickoff, Dailon Livramento recorded Cape Verde's first ever touch at a FIFA World Cup, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country's sporting history.

Spain dominated possession and chances throughout the match. Ferran Torres struck the crossbar, while Mikel Oyarzabal, Aymeric Laporte and Torres again were all denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha.

At 40 years old, the Cape Verde captain produced one of the performances of the opening round, making a series of crucial saves to frustrate the Euro 2024 champions, and earning player of the match.

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Marc Cucurella, fresh from completing a high profile move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, repeatedly threatened from the left, but Spain could not find a breakthrough.

The pressure continued after the break, with teenage star Lamine Yamal introduced in an attempt to unlock the Cape Verde defence. Yet the Blue Sharks remained organised and disciplined, refusing to allow Spain the goal they desperately sought.

By the final whistle, Spain had registered 24 shots but failed to score.The statistics told one story; the result told another.