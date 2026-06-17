Gambia: Concerns Grow Over Structural Defects At D31.7 Million Bundung High Court Complex

The newly constructed Bundung High Court Complex has reportedly developed structural defects, raising concerns about the quality of the D31.7 million project and forcing the Children's Court to relocate its sittings.

The court complex, officially inaugurated on 9 February 2023, was built at a reported cost of D31.7 million and houses three High Court courtrooms, two Magistrates' Courts, a Cadi Court, as well as chambers and offices for judges and judicial support staff, including clerks, registrars and interpreters.

However, information gathered by this reporter indicates that defects in parts of the building have rendered the Children's Court courtroom unusable, disrupting normal court operations.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the problem has persisted for the past six months. For approximately the last two months, the Children's Court has been conducting its sittings at the Industrial Tribunal courtroom after being unable to use its designated courtroom within the complex.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

One source expressed disappointment over the condition of the building, alleging that the facility was poorly designed and constructed despite the substantial public funds invested in it.

"If you want to see the poor quality of this building, go and inspect the toilets. It is shocking that a building said to be worth more than D30 million is already developing defects less than three years after its completion," the source said.

The source further questioned whether the amount reportedly spent on the project reflected the quality of the completed structure.

According to the source, the building "does not appear to be worth such a significant investment."

Another informant told this reporter that the Children's Court had not been operating from its allocated courtroom for more than four months before recently relocating to the Industrial Tribunal courtroom.

The source described the situation as unfair and expressed concern that judicial proceedings should not be disrupted because of problems affecting a newly constructed public building.

"It is unfair that court proceedings have to be affected because of defects in a newly constructed facility," the source said.

Further concerns have also been raised about the quality of construction within the complex.

According to another source, movements and footsteps on the upper floor can be clearly heard downstairs, prompting questions about the building's structural design and workmanship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This building was not properly constructed, and I fear that the problems could become more serious than just damage to the roofing," the source alleged.

Amid the growing concerns, the Registrar of the Bundung High Court, accompanied by Justice Momodou S.M. Jallow and Justice Isatou Jallow Sey, visited the complex on Thursday to inspect the reported defects and assess the condition of the facility.

The extent of the damage and whether remedial works will be undertaken have not yet been officially disclosed.