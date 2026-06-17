Nigeria: JAMB Releases 2026 Utme Original Result Slips for Printing

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their original result slips, with the documents becoming available within two hours of the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by JAMB's spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

According to the Board, the original result slip contains important security features, including the candidate's photograph and national ranking, making it an essential document for post-UTME screening and admission processes in tertiary institutions.

"The 2026 UTME Original Result Slip will be available for printing within the next two hours today, Wednesday, 17th June, 2026," the statement read.

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It added, "The Original Result Slip contains the candidate's photograph, national ranking, and other security features. It is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions.

"Candidates can conveniently print their Original Result Slip from any internet-enabled device, whether at home, in the office, or at accredited business centres."

The examination body advised candidates to carefully verify all information on the printed slip and keep copies for future admission-related activities.

The 2026 UTME was conducted in April, while a mop-up examination was held on June 13 for candidates affected by technical glitches and biometric verification issues during the earlier main exercise.

JAMB had released the results of the mop-up examination on Tuesday, June 16, paving the way for the issuance of the original result slips.

The Board had earlier delayed the printing of the slips to allow for the completion of the examinations outside Nigeria and the mop-up exercise. On May 19, it appealed to candidates to remain patient while the outstanding processes were being concluded.

With the release of the original result slips, candidates can now proceed with post-UTME registrations and other admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session, as many tertiary institutions across the country have already commenced or were set to begin their screening exercises.