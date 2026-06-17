Nigeria: Troops Rescue Five Kidnap Victims As Terrorists Flee Military Offensive in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army operating under the 2 Division Nigerian Army have successfully rescued five kidnap victims who were abandoned by fleeing terrorists during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Kogi State.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army. The statement detailed how the victims regained their freedom as a result of intensified military operations targeting terrorist hideouts in the state.

According to the Army, the rescue operation was recorded on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as troops intensified efforts to build on the gains achieved from recent coordinated ground and air offensives against terrorist enclaves operating within Kogi State's forested areas.

The statement explained that the operation formed part of "sustained offensive actions aimed at dismantling the criminal networks of notorious terrorist kingpins and denying the criminals freedom of action within the Brigade's Area of Responsibility."

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"Acting on operational directives and following the recent air interdiction mission conducted against a known terrorist hideout within the forest, troops deployed from Forward Operating Base Oshokoshoko on a blocking mission along Oshokoshoko-Adankolo route within Adankolo Forest," the statement said.

"During the operation, vigilant troops intercepted five kidnapped victims who had been abandoned by the terrorists while fleeing from the intense military pressure mounted on their camps.

"Preliminary findings revealed that the victims had regained their freedom after the terrorists were forced to disperse in the aftermath of the ongoing kinetic operations targeting their hideouts. The victims were immediately secured by the troops and evacuated from the forest to a safe location for further assessment and care," the Army stated.

The rescued victims were subsequently moved to a military medical facility where they received medical attention and stabilisation.

The statement added that the victims were debriefed to obtain intelligence that could support ongoing efforts to track down and neutralise remaining terrorists operating within the area.

The Army further disclosed that efforts had commenced to reunite the rescued victims with their families after the completion of necessary medical and administrative procedures.

It described the successful rescue as evidence of the effectiveness of ongoing coordinated military operations against terrorists and other criminal elements threatening peace and security in Kogi State.

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The Commander of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops for what he described as their vigilance, resilience and professionalism, which led to the successful rescue of the victims.

According to the statement, Sidi said the achievement was "a testament to the Brigade's unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property within its Area of Responsibility."and

"The Commander reassured residents of Kogi State and adjoining communities that troops will continue to sustain aggressive operations against terrorists and other criminal elements until lasting peace and security are fully restored," the statement said.

Brig-Gen. Sidi further called on members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that public cooperation remains vital to the success of ongoing military operations.