Nigeria: Kebbi Police Arrest Four Suspected Terrorist Logistics Suppliers

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of the Mamudawa group allegedly involved in supplying logistics to terrorists, following credible intelligence.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Hajia, disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He said the suspects--Muhammadu Bandi, Aliyu Abubakar, and Muhammad Abubakar--were intercepted on a motorcycle while heading from Lolo town to procure food supplies for their group. They were arrested by mobile police operatives.

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According to him, the suspects are also linked to the killing of three FRSC personnel in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

In a related operation, police mobile force operatives arrested four suspected Lakurawa members at Bakin Ruwa in Bagudo Local Government Area.

The suspects were identified as Haruna Abubakar, Abubakar Lawali, Amne Shehu, and Yahya Shehu.

The Commissioner said investigations were ongoing into their alleged activities within the SODA Forest in Bagudo, adding that the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

He further disclosed that on June 20, 2026, police, acting on intelligence from vigilante members in Zazzagawa village, Argungu LGA, arrested one Murtala Sani for allegedly providing logistics support to suspected Lakurawa members.

He also noted that on June 10, police arrested armed kidnappers and rescued the wife of Mustapha Musa and another victim, Malama Asma'u Isah, after the suspects invaded their residence, stole valuables, and abducted them.

In another development, the command said it had in custody one Faruku Muhammed of Tungar Zabarmawa in Jega LGA for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, Naja'atu, inside an Islamiyya school where he worked as a security guard.

The suspect reportedly lured the victim into the school and assaulted her before being arrested.

CP Umar Hajia said all suspects would be thoroughly investigated and charged to court upon completion of investigations.