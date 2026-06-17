Nigeria: Troops Rescue Seven Kidnapped Victims in Zamfara, Foil Abduction Attempts in Katsina

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued seven kidnapped victims and foiled coordinated abduction attempts across Katsina and Zamfara States during sustained counter-terrorism operations in the North-West.

Military authorities said the operations were part of ongoing search-and-rescue efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks in the region.

According to the Military Information Officer, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, troops carried out an offensive on June 16, 2026, in Katsina State under Operation Cleen Sweep 3, targeting terrorist enclaves in Matazu Local Government Area.

He said the operation was aimed at building on recent successes, including the rescue of the spouse of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, while further disrupting terrorist activities and freeing captives.

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Troops reportedly stormed a suspected hideout in Fafu Village, Matazu LGA, forcing the terrorists to flee under superior firepower, abandoning abducted victims in the process.

Four kidnapped victims were rescued from the camp and are currently receiving medical attention for injuries sustained during their captivity.

In a related development, troops deployed in Zamfara State foiled a kidnapping attempt in Zurmi town, Zurmi Local Government Area.

The terrorists were said to have infiltrated the community with the intent to abduct residents but were engaged by troops following a distress call.

After a fierce exchange of fire, the attackers reportedly fled, abandoning their mission.

A subsequent clearance operation led to the rescue of three abducted victims, who were safely returned to their families.

The military described the operations as part of ongoing efforts under Operation Fansan Yamma to deny terrorists and bandits freedom of action across the North-West.

It added that troops remain committed to sustained offensive operations aimed at restoring peace and normalcy to affected communities.