Senegal: Defiant Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Backs Senegal to Bounce Back At World Cup

Kalidou Koulibaly has urged Senegal to remain united and focus on the positives from their performance against France after the Lions of Teranga suffered a 3-1 defeat in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While the result left Senegal facing an uphill task in Group I, the captain insisted there was no reason for panic, arguing that the scoreline did not accurately reflect the balance of play in a contest where the African champions matched one of world football's leading nations for long periods.

Senegal entered the tournament carrying the hopes of millions across Africa and produced an encouraging display against a French side featuring some of the biggest stars in world football.

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Nicolas Jackson struck the post in the first half, Ismaila Sarr squandered a golden opportunity before the interval and the Lions repeatedly troubled the 2022 World Cup runners-up before Kylian Mbappe's quality ultimately proved decisive.

For Koulibaly, the disappointment stemmed not only from the defeat but from the manner in which the match slipped away after an impressive opening period.

"A defeat right from the start is a shame. We know very well that Senegal likes to start competitions strong. It's a pity we didn't. It was a very difficult match against a team that has reached two finals in the last two editions, so they are one of the best teams in the world," he explained.

France eventually took control in the second half, with Mbappe scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding another after Senegal had competed strongly throughout the opening hour.

Yet Koulibaly believes the Lions demonstrated enough quality to take confidence into their remaining matches.

"I think we have nothing to be ashamed of in the first half. We played a very good half, we put them under pressure. In the second half, they came back with a bit more pressure and put us under pressure when we lost possession."

The experienced defender, who has led Senegal through some of the most successful years in the nation's football history, also felt the final scoreline was harsh on a side that created opportunities and remained competitive until the closing stages.

"The score is a bit heavy, I think it's undeserved, but that's part of football. These are details. Today, we faltered in a few situations."

Those details, Koulibaly believes, could prove decisive if Senegal are to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

With Norway defeating Iraq 4-1 in the other Group I match, Senegal now face a crucial encounter against the Scandinavians on 23 June. Anything less than victory would leave the Lions in a difficult position heading into their final group game.

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The captain acknowledged that improvements are required quickly, particularly in both penalty areas.

"We need to correct the details, the turnovers. Defensively, we need to fix that. Conceding three goals is huge in a World Cup. Up front, we need to start scoring."

Despite the setback, Koulibaly's message to supporters was one of resilience rather than despair.

The former African champions have built their reputation on overcoming adversity, and the defender believes the squad must now channel its frustration into a strong response.

"We're in a tournament. We have to remember the good things and work on what we did less well. We're angry, we want to win matches. It's a shame, I know we've disappointed a lot of fans, but we have to stay united."

For Senegal and Africa, the road to the knockout stage has become more challenging, but Koulibaly's words reflected a dressing room that still believes its World Cup story can be revived.

The Lions may have lost the battle against France, but their captain is convinced the fight for qualification is far from over.