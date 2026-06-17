Ghana: CSA Urges Universities to Strengthen Cybersecurity Following University of Nottingham Cyber-Attack

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has cautioned universities and other operators of Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) in Ghana to comply with cybersecurity regulations following a recent cyber-attack on the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

In a press release issued on June 16, 2026, the Authority said the incident should serve as a warning to educational institutions that no organisation is immune to cyber threats, regardless of its size, reputation or technological capacity.

According to the CSA, the attack on the University of Nottingham is believed to have affected about 450,000 students and alumni, exposing sensitive information such as personal records, contact details, student identification information and financial data.

The Authority noted that although the breach occurred outside Ghana, it has important lessons for the country's education sector as well as other critical sectors including health, telecommunications and transportation.

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The CSA explained that Ghanaian universities are increasingly relying on digital technologies such as student information systems, online learning platforms, cloud services, digital payment systems and research collaborations.

While these technologies improve efficiency and access to services, they also create opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities.

"The question is therefore not whether Ghanaian universities or other critical sectors will be attacked, but whether they are sufficiently prepared when an attack occurs," the statement said.

The Authority reminded institutions to adhere to the Directive for the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure, which was launched in October 2021 to strengthen cybersecurity across critical sectors.

According to the CSA, the directive requires organisations to establish cybersecurity governance structures, conduct risk assessments, implement security controls, report incidents, carry out regular audits and develop effective incident response plans.

The Authority said these measures are intended to reduce the likelihood and impact of cyber-attacks and help protect essential services and national interests.