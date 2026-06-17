Ghana: NFS, AACMA Raise Gh¢300k for New Fire Tender

16 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly and the Ghana National Fire Service have secured GH¢300,000 in pledges to buy a new fire tender and fire bike for the municipality.

The pledges came after a town hall meeting and fundraising event held at Wesley Methodist Church in Konongo.

Traditional leaders, government officials, security agencies, assembly members, and residents attended to review the Assembly's finances and discuss ongoing projects in schools, health facilities, roads, markets, and drainage.

During the fundraiser, Municipal Fire Commander DO III Essien Joseph stressed the rising demand for fire and rescue services in Konongo, Odumasi, and nearby communities.

ADO I Anthony K. Barnes then outlined problems with the current fire appliance, frequent breakdowns, old age, and a growing number of emergency calls.

The appeal got strong backing from stakeholders, raising GH¢300,000 on the spot. An ad-hoc committee has since been set up to mobilize more funds to fully cover the cost of the fire tender and fire bike.

The new equipment is expected to improve emergency response times and boost public safety across the municipality.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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