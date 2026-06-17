Botswana: BMC and BVI Target Lesotho to Bolster Food Security

Gaborone — Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) and Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) are seeking to strengthen collaboration with their counterparts in Lesotho as the two countries expand bilateral cooperation aimed at boosting value-added meat processing, animal health and regional food security.

This was said by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Relations, Mr Thuso Ramodimoosi at the inaugural Botswana/Lesotho Bi-National Commission (BNC), on Monday.

He said the new framework had identified several strategic areas for cooperation, including agriculture, water management, trade, security and investment.

One of the commission's aims, he said was to explore opportunities to deepen collaboration in the sustainable management of water resources, harness Lesotho's hydropower potential and support climate-resilient development initiatives.

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Mr Ramodimoosi noted that the BNC would also explore practical measures to facilitate commerce, remove trade barriers, stimulate industrialisation and unlock new investment opportunities for the private sector.

He added that the two countries intended to exchange technical expertise and best practices to promote responsible resource governance, mineral beneficiation and sustainable development.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of strengthening defence and security cooperation, saying enhanced collaboration would contribute to regional peace, stability and collective security.

Beyond economic and security matters, Mr Ramodimoosi said there was a need to deepen cooperation in education, gender equality, youth empowerment, tourism, sports, culture, heritage and the creative industries.

Such partnerships, he said, would strengthen people-to-people ties, expand opportunities for skills transfer and innovation, and foster institutional partnerships that would benefit future generations.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary in Lesotho's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr Thabang Lekhela, underscored the importance of leveraging the strong relations between the two countries to drive economic empowerment and investment.

Mr Lekhela, who is also the Lesotho delegation, said the longstanding bilateral relationship provided a favourable environment for investors from both countries to expand their business ventures and strengthen economic cooperation.

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He said deeper economic engagement would complement the historical, cultural and linguistic bonds shared by communities in Botswana and Lesotho.

Mr Lekhela identified several sectors with potential for collaboration, highlighting Lesotho's garment manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries as areas where Batswana entrepreneurs could explore investment opportunities.

As the SADC advances its regional industrialisation agenda, he stressed the importance of regular engagement between the business communities of the two countries to maximise opportunities arising from their strong diplomatic and economic relations.