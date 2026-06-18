Nigeria: DIG Orders Swift Security Measures Against Violent Crimes in Aba

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about two weeks ago, an armed gang attacked and robbed people at a shopping complex at the Okpulo Umuobo Junction near Aba.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), South-east zone, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, has ordered urgent security measures to check the rising incidents of violent attacks and armed robberies in Aba, Abia State.

Mr Onwuemelie issued the order on Tuesday when he paid a visit to the police headquarters in Umuahia as part of the ongoing strategic assessment of all the commands, in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Rilwanu Disu.

He said that certain security concerns require strategic attention, referencing violent attacks and armed robbery cases in Aba.

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He said that although the reported incidents may be isolated, they must be swiftly nipped in the bud to prevent escalation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about two weeks ago, an armed gang attacked and robbed people at a shopping complex at the Okpulo Umuobo Junction near Aba.

Sources told NAN that after robbing a pharmacy, the robbers shot the owner of the pharmacy and dropped off a shot gun, while escaping.

Addressing disturbing developments in Umuahia and other parts of the state, the DIG said that activities often considered as "cultism" should more accurately be described as manifestations of organised youth gang violence.

He emphasised the need for intelligence-driven policing strategies to dismantle such criminal networks and curb violence and intimidation.

He further highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between the police and key stakeholders, including academic institutions, and expressed concern over emerging threats within university environments.

Mr Onwuemelie said his visit to the command was to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance leadership accountability, and ensure effective implementation of the policing vision of the current administration at all levels.

He acknowledged the dedication of the command's rank and file in ensuring the safety of lives and property across Abia and commended them for the relative calm in the state.

He affirmed the IGP's commitment to officers' welfare, and assured personnel of ongoing efforts towards promoting them, improving housing, and pension reforms.

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The police chief also addressed concerns surrounding state policing, saying that the personnel would always have their interests protected.

He announced that the Nigeria Police Force was set to embrace modern policing technologies, including the introduction of Artificial Intelligence into investigative processes.

He said that such measures would come with specialised trainings for personnel across police commands in states and other relevant formations.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Abia, Danladi Isa, thanked the DIG for his visit to the command.

Mr Isa promised to ensure that the command worked in line with the IGP's directives to improve policing in the country.