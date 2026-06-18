Nigeria: Why Kidnappers Are Raiding Schools - Way Out - Naptan Boss

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, has said kidnappers and criminal elements are focusing their attacks on schools because of the vulnerability of those institutions.

Ogunbanjo, who spoke with Vanguard Learning, also added that all necessary steps must be taken to make our schools safe and not allow terror to have the last laugh.

"Terrorists and kidnappers are focusing attention on schools because these places are vulnerable. They are barely protected and in most cases, literally not protected. Also, those criminals are playing on the emotions of the majority of us. They know that when they go and abduct school children, it would raise so much attention that won't die down quickly.

"Remember the Chibok girls and the Dapchi students, local and international attention is still focused on the victims. People are still calling on the government to ensure the release of those still in captivity, even many years after. They are looking for targets that are soft and which will give them the maximum attention they crave for.

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"Their intention is to create fear and panic and probably ensure schools are shut down. Since they don't believe in Western education, they want everybody to also suffer the same fate with them. But as a people and a country, we must not give in," he stated.

On what should be the way out, Ogunbanjo called for the fencing of all schools and the entry or exit points manned by armed persons.

"The Safe Schools Initiative must be really pursued in a vigorous manner. Officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and policemen should be deployed in our schools. The matter has gone beyond just putting a gate man to open and close the gate. Armed men should be sent to guard our schools.

"You also have to note that most schools in urban areas are fenced. But the truth is not because of security concerns, but to ward off land encroachers, and unfortunately, most schools in rural areas are not fenced. The schools are mostly located in the outskirts of the villages and rural communities making them vulnerable.

" We have to also take the issue of state police serious and I am happy with the expedited action on the issue by the National Assembly. State police should be approved and they should commence operation without much delay," he noted.

On the abduction of some pupils, students and teachers in some schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Ogunbanjo opined that it was unfortunate that the victims have spent over a month in captivity.

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"It is unfortunate that people as young as two years have been in captivity in the forest for over one month. Surely, those behind such dastardly act have no humanity in them. However, I am hopeful that very soon, they would regain their freedom.

As a people, who must not allow evil to triumph," he stressed.