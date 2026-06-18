Liberia: NEC Chair Urges Ongoing Voter Education, Media Collaboration

BUCHANAN — National Elections Commission (NEC) Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor on Wednesday emphasized the importance of continuous voter education and strengthened media partnerships to sustain democracy and ensure peaceful elections in Liberia.

Weedor made the remarks at a media-elections workshop held in Buchanan.

Weedor stated that voter education should not be limited to election periods but should be a continuous national endeavor.

"Voter education should not be confined to election periods"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He described voter education and the media as critical pillars for sustaining democracy and ensuring peaceful elections in Liberia, addressing journalists, election magistrates, and media representatives.

Weedor called on journalists and media institutions to support the Commission's civic and voter education efforts by informing citizens about their electoral rights, responsibilities, and the importance of democratic participation.

He said the NEC is committed to expanding civic and voter education activities across the country to reach more Liberians and strengthen public confidence in electoral processes.

Weedor added that the NEC's objective is to ensure public peace before, during, and after elections, noting the media's role in promoting transparency and countering misinformation through accurate and timely reporting.

Partners pledge support:

James Kpargoi, Communications Specialist for the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project, said the organization will continue to support the NEC through funding and partnership contributions from the European Union in Liberia, Ireland, Sweden, and UN Women.

Press Union of Liberia President Julius Kanubah called for constructive working relations between NEC and the media as a means of strengthening public trust and upholding professional integrity.

Malcolm W. Joseph, Executive Director of the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building, said the workshop was an important contribution to advancing democracy in Liberia.

Varnetta Johnson-Freeman, representing the Female Journalists Association of Liberia, called on the NEC to continue conducting elections in a responsible, transparent, and professional manner.

Workshop to Conclude in Monrovia

More than 25 participants, including election magistrates, community radio journalists, and media organization representatives, attended the Buchanan session.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The workshop will conclude in Monrovia, where senior media managers and editors are expected to provide input into the draft NEC Communications Strategy, Policy, and Protocols.

The NEC said its partnership with the media aims to ensure Liberians receive timely, accurate information about electoral processes, helping to build trust and protect the integrity of future elections.